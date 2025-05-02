F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Miami Grand Prix

It is time for our first US stop of the F1 season with the sport heading to Florida for the Miami Grand Prix.

You can follow all the action with our live blogs from the sprint events, qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page for those.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Miami Grand Prix

For the first time in his career, Oscar Piastri heads into an F1 weekend as Championship leader having overtaken team-mate Lando Norris last time out in Bahrain.

The McLaren pair are expected to be the ones to beat this weekend but the likes of Max Verstappen, George Russell and maybe even Charles Leclerc will be hoping to cause an upset.

The race will be held at the Miami International Autodrome which is 5.412km long with 19 corners. The full race distance will be 57 laps while the sprint is 19.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Miami Grand Prix?

Friday 2 May

Free practice 1: 12.30pm-1.30pm [5.30pm-6.30pm BST]

Sprint qualifying: 4:30pm-5:14pm [9:30pm-10:14pm BST]

Saturday 3 May

Sprint race: 12pm-1pm [5pm-6pm BST]

Qualifying: 4pm [9pm BST]

Sunday 4 May

Race: 6pm [9pm BST] [57 laps]

