F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix

After an action-packed Imola race where Max Verstappen returned to the top step of the F1 podium, focus quickly switches to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Have the tables turned in the F1 2025 championship after Max Verstappen ended Oscar Piastri’s victory streak with an emphatic win at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

McLaren and Red Bull line up in Monte Carlo as the favourites for the Grand Prix win, but Formula 1 has thrown a spanner in the works by making a two-stop strategy mandatory.

While 32 of F1’s official 70 Monaco Grands Prix have been won from pole position, this season being P1 on the grid could be a cursed position. Only time will tell.

First goal, though, that’s to survive.

The tight, twisty layout of the street circuit with its tight corners, elevation changes, and narrow straights has claimed many victims of the years. Last season four drivers didn’t even see Turn 2!

Charles Leclerc clinched the win ahead of Oscar Piastri and Carlos Sainz, and in doing so became the first Monegasque driver to win his home race. Alas this season, Ferrari’s qualifying pace could be his, and Lewis Hamilton’s, undoing.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Monaco Grand Prix?

Friday May 23

FP1: 13:30 – 14:30 [12:30 – 13:30 UK]

FP2: 17:00 – 18:00 [16:00 – 17:00 UK]

Saturday May 24

FP3: 12:30 – 13:30 [11:30 – 12:30UK]

Qualifying: 16:00 [15:00 UK]

Sunday May 25

Race: 15:00 [14:00 UK]

