F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

We have arrived at our fifth Grand Prix in six weeks to begin the F1 2025 season, as Formula 1 gets set for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

You can follow all the action with our live blogs from the qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page for those, plus every practice session in Jeddah.

The McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri head into the weekend separated by just three points at the top of the Drivers’ standings, after Piastri took an impressive victory last time out in Bahrain.

Behind them will be a congested chasing pack looking to muscle in on the action, however, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull all wanting to stand on the top step come Sunday.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit provides a high-speed challenge as one of the fastest circuits on the calendar, but with walls ever-present and tight confines on track, the drivers will have to navigate their way around one of the most challenging tracks of the year this weekend.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Friday 18 April

Free practice 1: 4.30pm-5.30pm [2.30pm-3.30pm BST]

Free practice 2: 8pm-9pm [6pm-7pm BST]

Saturday 19 April

Free practice 3: 4.30pm-5.30pm [2.30pm-3.30pm BST]

Qualifying: 8pm [6pm BST]

Sunday 20 April

Race: 8pm [6pm BST] [50 laps]

