F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Spanish Grand Prix

The European triple-header reaches its conclusion this weekend as we reach Round 9 of 24, the Spanish Grand Prix.

And you can follow all the action with our live blogs from qualifying and the Grand Prix, plus our live timing page.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Spanish Grand Prix

Lando Norris had the honour of becoming a Monaco Grand Prix winner last time out, and with his title bid very much back on – the gap to team-mate and Championship leader Oscar Piastri reduced to three points – Norris will have his eyes on returning to top spot by the time the chequered flag appears on Sunday.

However, this is no standard race weekend, as the Spanish Grand Prix brings with it the introduction of a new FIA Technical Directive, one focused on front wing flexing, as we wait to see how this may impact the pecking order.

The fact that Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur is billing it a potential “gamechanger” – while paddock whispers seem to place Ferrari as a benefactor of this TD – means the Spanish Grand Prix is absolutely must see.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Spanish Grand Prix?

Friday May 30

FP1: 1330 – 1430 [1230 – 1330 UK time]

FP2: 1700 – 1800 [1600 – 1700 UK]

Saturday May 31

FP3: 1230 – 1330 [1130 – 1230 UK]

Qualifying: 1600 [1500 UK]

Sunday June 1

Grand Prix: 1500 [1400 UK]

Read next: The best value-for-money F1 races to watch in style!