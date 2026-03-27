F1 live timing is available throughout the Japanese Grand Prix weekend right here on PlanetF1.com, so don’t miss a moment from Suzuka.

The Mercedes duo holds one win apiece at the beginning of the season, but can Ferrari muscle in at the top this weekend? We’ll find out at Suzuka.

F1 live timing: 2026 Japanese Grand Prix

Our live timing pages are available here throughout every session of the weekend, and keep an eye on our homepage for our live blogs for as-it-happens updates from Suzuka.

Max Verstappen has made Suzuka has playground in recent years, having won each of the last four editions of the Japanese Grand Prix – though after a tough start to the season by his standards, the Red Bull driver is likely to face an uphill task to extend that record this time around.

For nations that observe Daylight Saving Time (including the UK and Ireland), remember the clocks will go forward early on Sunday morning – so don’t miss the start of the race by waking up an hour too late!

So you don’t miss any action from throughout the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, here is a reminder of when each session takes place, along with a conversion to when that will be in the UK:

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2026 Japanese Grand Prix schedule

Friday 27 March

FP1: 11.30am-12.30pm [2.30am-3.30am UK]

FP2: 3pm-4pm [6am-7am UK]

Saturday 28 March

FP3: 11.30am-12.30pm [2.30am-3.30am UK]

Qualifying: 3pm-4pm [6am-7am UK]

Sunday 29 March

Japanese Grand Prix: 2pm [6am UK] [53 laps or 120 minutes]

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