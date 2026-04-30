F1 live timing for the Miami Grand Prix is available for every session at the Miami International Autodrome, so don’t miss a moment with PlanetF1.com.

2026 marks the fifth Miami Grand Prix weekend, and the third season in a row where the Sprint format has been brought to Florida.

F1 live timing: Miami Grand Prix weekend schedule

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Our live timing pages are available here throughout every session of the weekend, and keep an eye on our homepage for our live blogs for as-it-happens updates from Miami.

Only McLaren and Red Bull have won races around Miami before, with Lando Norris becoming a maiden winner at the circuit in 2024, with McLaren going on to make it two in a row with Oscar Piastri last season.

A reminder that several rule tweaks will be coming into force in Miami this weekend, which is part of the reason behind a 30-minute extension to FP1 on Friday – giving the cars more of a chance to gather as much data as possible through the rest of the weekend.

So you don’t miss any action from throughout the Miami Grand Prix weekend, here is a reminder of when each session takes place, along with a conversion to when that will be in the UK:

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2026 Miami Grand Prix schedule

Friday 1 May

FP1: 12pm-1.30pm [5pm-6.30pm UK]

Sprint Qualifying: 4.30pm-5.14pm [9.30pm-10.14pm UK]

Saturday 2 May

Sprint: 12pm [5pm UK] [19 laps or 60 minutes]

Qualifying: 4pm-5pm [9pm-10pm UK]

Sunday 3 May

Miami Grand Prix: 4pm [9pm UK] [57 laps or 120 minutes]

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