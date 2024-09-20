F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the Singapore Grand Prix

The second part of the F1 double header comes in Singapore as the drivers face extreme humidity and one of the toughest tests of the season around the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Although Qatar may have taken the crown as the hardest physical challenge, Singapore is more than a difficult test for every driver not to mention Franco Colpainto who has been thrown into the Williams seat. You can follow all the live timing from the track via the PlanetF1.com live centre.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore hosts Round 18 of the F1 2024 calendar as both title races are heading towards the climax but time will tell who will conquer the Singaporian streets.

Marina Bay played host to the first night race in F1 history on its debut in 2008 and track position is key due to the nature of the track. But despite the difficulty in overtaking, the circuit provides a jaw-dropping visual spectacle given the timing of the race and the location.

There is no sprint this weekend so we are seeing a regular schedule of two practice sessions on Friday and one on Saturday before qualifying and then the race.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the Singapore Grand Prix?

[All times local – BST in brackets]

Friday September 20

FP1: 17:30 – 18:30 [10:30 – 11:30]

FP2: 21:00 – 22:00 [14:00 – 15:00]

Saturday September 21

FP3: 17:30 – 18:30 [10:30 – 11:30]

Qualifying: 21:00 [14:00]

Sunday September 22

Race: 20:00 [62 laps] [17:30 – 18:30]