F1 live timing: Follow the latest updates from the United States Grand Prix

F1 is back! After four long weeks with no racing, the final portion of the F1 2024 calendar gets underway with the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas.

As well as not one, not two, not three but four live blogs you can follow this weekend starting from the sprint shootout, you can also keep track with all the live timing from the track via the PlanetF1.com live centre.

F1 live timing: Follow all the action from the United States Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won last year’s race at a canter but faces a tough task to repeat the feat with McLaren the form team going into the autumn break.

Red Bull will have hoped they have found some serious performance during the break as they seek to not only reel McLaren back in but also keep Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris.

F1 schedule: What are the session times for the United States Grand Prix?

[All times local]

Friday October 18

FP1: 12:30 – 13:30

Sprint qualifying: 16:30 – 17:14

Saturday October 19

Sprint race: 13:00 – 14:00

Qualifying: 17:00

Sunday October 20

Race: 14:00 [56 laps]

Read next: F1 tickets: How much will it cost F1 fans to watch a race in 2024?