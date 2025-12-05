F1 live: Follow live updates from the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

We’ve arrived at a final-race showdown in the F1 2025 season, with three drivers still in with a chance of winning the World Championship.

McLaren driver Lando Norris heads into the weekend holding a 12-point lead over Max Verstappen, with Oscar Piastri also in mathematical contention four points further back.

Norris knows that a podium finish will secure him his first Drivers’ title, and having won last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he has prior experience of success around Yas Marina.

Chasing him, though, is Verstappen, whose winning streak in Abu Dhabi went for four years in a row beforehand, and he acknowledged he has “nothing to lose” as he goes all out for one more race this season.

Piastri showed why he had led the standings for much of the season while driving in Qatar last weekend, but he knows he needs a top-two finish at minimum to be in with a chance of winning his first title.

There is everything to play for, then, as we go into the first season finale with three drivers in contention since all the way back in 2010 – and trust us, you won’t want to miss a moment.

What are the F1 session times for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix?

Friday 5 December

FP1: 13:30-14:30 [09:30-10:30 GMT]

FP2: 17:00-18:00 [13:00-14:00 GMT]

Saturday 6 December

FP3: 14:30-15:30 [10:30-11:30 GMT]

Qualifying: 18:00 [14:00 GMT]

Sunday 7 December

Grand Prix: 17:00 [13:00 GMT] [58 laps]

