It’s time for the first action of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend, so join us for F1 live updates from the Hungaroring.

Several driver changes, along with updates, will be brought into play in this session, so the first hour will bring plenty of intrigue this Friday.

F1 LIVE: FP1 updates at the Hungarian Grand Prix

All eyes in particular will be on Aston Martin, whose high-profile chassis upgrade has been a long time in the making as the team looks for a way out of the bottom of the standings.

A power unit upgrade is also due the other side of the summer break, though, so the changes are not complete yet, while others including Ferrari and McLaren have hinted at upgrades coming this weekend.

A few drivers will be sitting on the sidelines as rookies take to the track, too, with Paul Aron coming in at Alpine, Ryo Hirakawa at Haas, Leonardo Fornaroli at McLaren and Colton Herta at Cadillac all take the wheel.

Hungarian Grand Prix Free Practice 1

Start time: 13:30 [12:30 UK]

Session duration: 60 minutes

Circuit: Hungaroring

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