Williams will shortly lift the covers on their 2025 challenger, the FW47, and you can watch all the action live right here.

James Vowles’ team will be the second to unveil their car following a surprise reveal by McLaren on Thursday and it will also be a chance to see the first car Carlos Sainz will drive for the Grove outfit.

The stream, which you can watch below, is scheduled to start at 9:30AM GMT.