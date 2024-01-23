Confirmed: Huge Madrid Grand Prix deal announced, first track details uncovered

To the surprise of nobody after days of rumours, F1 has confirmed the Spanish Grand Prix will be held in Madrid from 2026.

In what has become F1’s worst-kept secret over the past few weeks, Madrid has been confirmed as joining the calendar from 2026 after signing a long-term deal to host a Grand Prix in the Spanish capital.

Madrid recently had a demonstration run put on by Red Bull last summer, as well as hosting the F1 Exhibition in the IFEMA exhibition centre – the building will serve as a focal point for the new F1 facility, which has been confirmed as hosting the Spanish GP from 2026 to 2035 inclusive.

Details of new Madrid Spanish Grand Prix circuit revealed

An agreement reached with the IFEMA exhibition centre in Madrid will see a circuit constructed around the building, which will be 5.47 kilometres in length and boast 20 corners.

Subject to the FIA’s homologation process, the projected qualifying lap will be around 1 minute 32 seconds in duration, and will also have a new premium paddock building, race tower with office spaces, VIP hospitality, and entertainment areas.

The capacity of the circuit, which will feature both street and traditional circuit elements, will be around 110,000 fans per day, increasing to around 140,000 over the first five years of the agreements.

“Madrid is an incredible city with amazing sporting and cultural heritage, and today’s announcement begins an exciting new chapter for F1 in Spain,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“I would like to thank the team at IFEMA Madrid, the Regional Government of Madrid, and the city’s Mayor for putting together a fantastic proposal.

“It truly epitomises Formula 1’s vision to create a multi-day spectacle of sport and entertainment that delivers maximum value for fans and embraces innovation and sustainability.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

The complete 2024 Formula 1 schedule

Sustainability a key concern for Madrid’s Spanish Grand Prix effort

With the circuit being put in place right in the heart of Madrid, five minutes from the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suarez Airport, the aim is to make the Spanish Grand Prix one of the most easily accessed races for fans.

Easily reached by the city’s existing transport links on public transport, F1 and IFEMA believe 90 percent of fans will be able to reach the circuit via public transport or simply by walking.

This is a key concern for the sustainability of the event, with F1 on a push to reach net carbon zero by 2030, while IFEMA itself uses renewable energy across all its buildings and any temporary buildings for Grand Prix use will be made using recyclable materials.

“Modern Formula 1 cars racing on a new circuit in the Spanish capital city of Madrid is an enticing prospect,” said FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem of the announcement.

“As we build towards the introduction of the FIA 2026 Formula One regulations, which have been framed with Net Zero carbon by 2030 in mind, it is pleasing to see that the local organisers have placed a sharp focus on environmental sustainability in their plans for the event.

“As is customary, the proposed circuit will be subject to FIA homologation and safety checks and calendar approval by the World Motor Sport Council.”

Read Next: Jacques Villeneuve exclusive: The F1 personnel being left behind by ‘brutal’ race scheduling