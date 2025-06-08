Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news includes former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas tipping Max Verstappen to retire at the end of F1 2025 and a significant update on the Canadian Grand Prix.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen to retire at the end of F1 2025?

Former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas believes Max Verstappen could retire at the end of the F1 2025 season.

He has tipped Verstappen to beat McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to claim a fifth consecutive title before “calling it a day” at the end of this year.

Nicholas now acts as a Red Bull Racing ambassador, having stepped away from life in the garage ahead of this season.

Read more: Red Bull figure expects Max Verstappen to ‘call it a day’ after F1 2025

Canadian GP set to go ahead as planned after local wildfires

The Canadian Grand Prix is expected to go ahead as planned, PlanetF1.com understands, despite wildfire smoke affecting the Montreal area.

Images have surfaced on social media of the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, the home of the Canadian Grand Prix since 1978, engulfed in thick smoke, believed to have emanated from local wildfires.

PlanetF1.com understands from sources close to the situation that the smoke is of no concern at this stage with the race set to go ahead as planned.

Read next: Canadian Grand Prix fears extinguished after wildfire smoke spotted

Nico Rosberg: Carlos Sainz in ‘very, very uncomfortable’ situation at Williams

Carlos Sainz is in a “very, very uncomfortable” situation at Williams having fallen so far behind team-mate Alex Albon on points in the F1 2025 season.

That is the opinion of Nico Rosberg, the 2016 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, who is hoping that the former Ferrari driver will soon “find his feet” at his new team.

Sainz sits 30 points behind Albon with nine races completed.

Read next: Carlos Sainz in a ‘very uncomfortable’ place as key Williams stat catches Rosberg’s eye

Helmut Marko ‘assumes’ Yuki Tsunoda will stay at Red Bull despite ‘serious’ issue

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko is “assuming” that Yuki Tsunoda will remain as Max Verstappen’s team-mate for the rest of the F1 2025 season.

But he has admitted that Tsunoda’s qualifying struggles have become a “serious” issue, having fallen in Q1 at two of the last three races.

Tsunoda has scored just seven points since replacing Liam Lawson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.

Read next: Tsunoda given new Red Bull future timeline as ‘serious’ issue spotted

Mattia Binotto: Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton too late

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has claimed that Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton “a few years” too late.

Hamilton, who turned 40 in January, has largely struggled since arriving at Maranello from Mercedes over the winter.

Binotto reckons Ferrari are paying the price for signing the seven-time World Champion “at the end of his career.”

Read next: Former Ferrari boss disagrees with Lewis Hamilton timing in ‘ideal’ scenario