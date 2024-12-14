Saturday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen finally serving his FIA punishment for swearing and the latest update on Cadillac F1’s hopes of signing Daniel Ricciardo.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Max Verstappen, Daniel Ricciardo and more

Max Verstappen completes FIA swearing punishment in Rwanda

Red Bull driver and F1 2024 World Champion Max Verstappen has finally served his punishment for swearing in an FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix.

It came ahead of Friday’s FIA prize-giving ceremony in Rwanda, where Verstappen was accompanied by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

Verstappen was forced to undertake some community service work after swearing during a press conference in Singapore in September.

Daniel Ricciardo not interested in Cadillac F1 return – report

Daniel Ricciardo has no interest in returning to Formula 1 with the incoming Cadillac F1 team, it has been claimed.

Ricciardo, 34, was dropped by Red Bull junior team Racing Bulls after the Singapore GP in a move thought likely to signal the end of the Australian’s F1 career.

With Cadillac reportedly seeking to pair an American driver with an experienced hand for the team’s first season in F1 2026, Ricciardo had been mooted as a potential target for the outfit formerly known as Andretti.

However, a report has claimed that Ricciardo has not been approached by Cadillac F1 and has no interest in a return.

Martin Brundle fears Red Bull ‘paying the price’ for Max Verstappen’s greatness

Red Bull are paying the price for Max Verstappen’s brilliance with the team no longer producing a consistent flow of young talent.

That is the claim of Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle, who fears the team lack an “obvious solution” to replace Sergio Perez for the F1 2025 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed ahead of the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that Perez is set to be replaced by Red Bull ahead of next season, with Liam Lawson the leading candidate to become Verstappen’s new team-mate.

Eddie Jordan questions Ferrari boss over Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton swap

Ferrari chairman John Elkann “must have rocks in his head” to have replaced Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton for the F1 2025 season.

That is the claim of former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan, who has revealed that Sainz and his father were reduced to tears as they prepared to bid farewell to Ferrari at last weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Ferrari confirmed the signing of Hamilton on a multi-year deal in February, with Sainz joining Williams for F1 2025.

Kevin Magnussen lifts lid on missed Ferrari, Red Bull opportunities

Outgoing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen has claimed that he missed out on potential opportunities to join Ferrari and Red Bull in 2018.

Former McLaren and Renault star Magnussen is unlikely to race in F1 again, with the Danish driver joining BMW’s World Endurance Championship program after Haas opted to sign an all-new driver lineup of Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon for F1 2025.

Magnussen has revealed how he held hope of securing a move to either Ferrari or Red Bull after a productive 2018 season with Haas, with talks held at one stage with Christian Horner.

