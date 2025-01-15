Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen being at the centre of a brutal Lewis Hamilton comparison by Jacques Villeneuve.

F1 news: Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton, Audi F1 exit and more

Jacques Villeneuve takes aim at Max Verstappen

Nobody would “care” if Red Bull driver and F1 2024 World Champion Max Verstappen left F1.

That is the claim of Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, who says Verstappen lacks the fan following and global image of new Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton is gearing up for his first season as a Ferrari driver, having joined the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

Sauber boss departs ahead of Audi F1 rebirth

Alessandro Alunni Bravi has left his role as Sauber team representative ahead of the F1 2025 season.

F1 2025 marks the Swiss outfit’s last season under the Sauber banner, with the team set to be rebranded as Audi F1 from the 2026 campaign.

Bravi effectively acted as Sauber team principal across 2023/24 following Fred Vasseur’s move to Ferrari.

Jonathan Wheatley set to join Audi F1 after Red Bull agree to early release

Hours after Alunni Bravi’s departure was confirmed, multiple reports claiming that newly hired Audi F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley is to start work with his new employers in April.

Audi F1 announced the appointment of Wheatley last summer following a highly successful spell as Red Bull’s sporting director.

Wheatley was originally expected to link up with Audi F1 by mid-2025 at the latest, but a deal has been struck to allow him to arrive in Hinwil a few months earlier.

Sergio Perez to make Formula E switch?

Sergio Perez’s father has hinted that the former Red Bull driver’s next move could take him to Formula E, claiming the all-electric series will be the “main” category of motorsport within five years.

Perez vacated his Red Bull seat last month, with New Zealand youngster Liam Lawson stepping up from the Racing Bulls (previously VCARB) junior team to become Max Verstappen’s new team-mate for the F1 2025 season.

Perez made his first public appearance since his Red Bull exit was announced at a press conference in Leon last week.

Jurgen Klopp plans Max Verstappen talks after Red Bull arrival

Former Liverpool football manager Jurgen Klopp is eager to sit down with Max Verstappen after he officially arrived at Red Bull.

Klopp was confirmed as Red Bull’s head of global soccer last year, just months after his departure from Liverpool having overseen the club’s most successful spell of the modern era.

