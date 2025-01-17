Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Max Verstappen’s camp issuing a response to rumours of a huge £1billion move to Aston Martin for F1 2026.

Let’s charge through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Max Verstappen, Aston Martin rumours and more

Max Verstappen camp reacts to Aston Martin rumours

Max Verstappen’s camp have offered a cryptic response to rumours linking the Red Bull driver with a stunning move to Aston Martin for F1 2026.

Verstappen found himself at the centre of a surprise transfer claim on Thursday, with a newspaper report suggesting Aston Martin have been trying to woo potential sponsors by claiming that the four-time World Champion will join the team in the near future.

An Aston Martin statement to PlanetF1.com read: “An Aston Martin Aramco spokesperson categorically denied the story.”

PlanetF1.com understands that Aston Martin’s current drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, are under contract for the next two seasons, with Verstappen’s Red Bull contract scheduled to run until the end of 2028.

Jacques Villeneuve warns Max Verstappen against Aston Martin switch

Jacques Villeneuve, the 1997 World Champion, has urged Max Verstappen to reject Aston Martin for F1 2026.

Villeneuve believes Verstappen should follow in the footsteps of Lewis Hamilton, who has swapped Mercedes for Ferrari for F1 2025, in the event of a Red Bull exit.

The Canadian believes Mercedes and Ferrari are Verstappen’s only realistic options if he wants to keep winning.

Franco Colapinto manager opens up on Red Bull negotiations

The manager of Franco Colapinto has revealed how close the new Alpine reserve driver came to joining Red Bull for F1 2025.

Colapinto attracted interest from a number of teams following a starring cameo for Williams in F1 2024, with PlanetF1.com revealing that Red Bull team boss Christian Horner visited James Vowles in Brazil to discuss a deal for the Argentine.

However, a series of accidents in the closing rounds of last season saw Red Bull’s interest fade.

Jolyon Palmer blames ‘freak part’ for poor start to final Renault F1 season

Jolyon Palmer has revealed how a “freak part” set the tone for a poor final season with Renault in 2017.

Palmer competed in F1 with Renault across 2016/17, but was replaced by Carlos Sainz towards the end of his second season having failed to match team-mate Nico Hulkenberg.

Lewis Hamilton to become ‘champion of champions’ at Ferrari?

Former Ferrari driver Jean Alesi says Lewis Hamilton would become “a hero forever” if he manages to win the World Championship with the Scuderia.

Hamilton, who celebrated his 40th birthday earlier this month, is poised to link up with his new team at Maranello on Monday, with his first week expected to include a test run in the F1-75 car of 2022 at Fiorano.

