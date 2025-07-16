Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a significant breakthrough in Max Verstappen’s proposed move to Mercedes and claims of a “heated” row between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Max Verstappen deal approved by Mercedes chief?

Ola Kallenius, the Mercedes chief executive, has reportedly approved the team’s move for Red Bull driver Max Verstappen for the F1 2026 season.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a Mercedes despite being officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 campaign.

Mr Kallenius, who is said to have been a key figure behind Mercedes’ attempts to recruit Verstappen, is reported to have given the deal the green light.

Ralf Schumacher: Christian Horner had ‘heated’ argument with Jos Verstappen during British GP

Christian Horner had a “heated” argument with Jos Verstappen during his last race weekend as Red Bull team principal at the British Grand Prix.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who says the father of Max Verstappen was left “anything but happy with the situation” at Silverstone.

Horner was ‘released’ by Red Bull last week after more than 20 years in charge of the Milton Keynes-based team.

Jolyon Palmer leaps to Oscar Piastri’s defence after controversial penalty

Jolyon Palmer, the former Renault F1 driver, is adamant that Oscar Piastri did nothing out of the ordinary before being hit with a costly penalty at the British Grand Prix.

Piastri was hit with a 10-second time penalty for driving erratically while leading behind the Safety Car at Silverstone, with team-mate Lando Norris going on to take victory.

Piastri, whose championship lead has been reduced to eight points, cut a frustrated figure at the end of the race.

Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button to walk away from WEC – but retirement ruled out

Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 World Champion and Sky F1 pundit, has announced that he will leave the World Endurance Championship at the end of 2025.

But the 45-year-old has insisted that he will not retire from motorsport, opening the door to a potential part-time racing program for the 2026 season.

Button claimed his first podium finish of the 2025 WEC season by finishing second at Interlagos, the venue where he clinched the 2009 F1 title, last weekend.

Kimi Antonelli to join Alpine if Mercedes signs Max Verstappen?

Kimi Antonelli could be loaned to Alpine for the F1 2026 season if Mercedes opt to pair Max Verstappen with George Russell, it has been claimed.

With George Russell’s contract expiring at the end of this year, it is widely expected that the British driver will be the one replaced if Mercedes is successful in its pursuit of Verstappen.

However, an alternative scenario has emerged that could see Antonelli, 18, ‘temporarily’ placed at Alpine.

