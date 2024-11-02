Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying may have been delayed until Sunday, but there was still plenty of big F1 news on Saturday at Interlagos – including a new tech row between Red Bull and McLaren and another penalty for Max Verstappen confirmed by the FIA.

A reminder that qualifying will now be held at 07:30 local time (10:30 UK) on Sunday with the race brought forward to 12:30 (15:30 UK)…

F1 news: Red Bull vs McLaren, Max Verstappen penalty and more

Red Bull raise FIA alarm over McLaren ‘watergate’ trick

McLaren are among a number of teams accused by Red Bull of filling their tyres with water to prevent them from overheating during a race, it has been claimed.

A report from Germany claims that Red Bull believe McLaren are adding a small amount of water into the tyres via the valves for cooling purposes, with F1’s governing body FIA investigating the matter. It is said that F1 tyre manufacturers Pirelli have not noticed any irregularities, however.

It is claimed Red Bull themselves indulged in this tactic previously before the FIA moved to close a loophole in the regulations.

Max Verstappen hit with new FIA penalty after VSC infringement

Max Verstappen has been hit with a retrospective five-second penalty for a Virtual Safety Car infringement during the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race.

Verstappen was found to have gained a sporting advantage for exceeding his delta time as he lined up a pass on McLaren driver Oscar Piastri in the moments before the VSC period ended.

It means Verstappen carries a 44-point lead over Piastri’s team-mate and sprint winner Lando Norris entering Sunday’s main race in Sao Paulo.

Liam Lawson aims fresh team radio dig at Sergio Perez

Untelevised team radio from the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race has uncovered the moment Liam Lawson aimed a fresh dig at under-pressure Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

Following their heated scuffle in Mexico, Lawson and Perez battled once again during the mini race at Interlagos.

Lawson was heard airing his frustration with Perez on the cooldown lap at the end of the sprint.

Lewis Hamilton submits F1 request after Brazilian GP qualifying postponement

Lewis Hamilton urged F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali to “give us better wet tyres and blankets” after Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying was delayed until Sunday.

Hamilton interrupted an interview with Domenicali to light heartedly tell the F1 chief that qualifying should have gone ahead as normal.

“You should have sent us out,” Hamilton told Domenicali. “This is ridiculous, we should go out! I want to go out.”

Williams confirm Franco Colapinto timeline as Red Bull rumours mount

Williams team principal James Vowles has confirmed that Franco Colapinto’s future is likely to be resolved by next month’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It comes as the Argentine sensation has been linked with a move to Red Bull, with Christian Horner seen leaving Williams’ hospitality unit on Friday at Interlagos.

Colapinto has scored points twice since replacing Logan Sargeant ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

