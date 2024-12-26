Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news includes a Mercedes W16 livery hint for the F1 2025 season and Jos Verstappen highlighting a key McLaren “regret” in 2024.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

F1 news: Mercedes W16 livery details, Jos Verstappen on McLaren and more

Mercedes W16 to retain black livery despite Lewis Hamilton exit

The new Mercedes W16 will retain a black livery despite Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari for the F1 2025 season, team boss Toto Wolff has confirmed.

Mercedes switched to a black livery ahead of the delayed 2020 season in support of Hamilton’s off-track campaigning, with the team interchanging between black and their traditional silver colour scheme over recent years.

Wolff has revealed that Mercedes “are not bailing out” of their black livery despite Hamilton’s departure.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton influence remains in early Mercedes W16 hint

Jos Verstappen highlights McLaren ‘regret’ from F1 2024 season

McLaren must feel a sense of “regret” over their handling of the team orders saga between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

That is the view of Jos Verstappen, the father of Red Bull driver and F1 2024 World Champion Max Verstappen, who reckons his son would not have moved aside for his team-mate like Norris.

Norris ultimately fell 63 points short of Verstappen in the F1 2024 standings.

Read more: McLaren will ‘regret’ controversial Norris decision with Verstappen comparison made

Christian Horner warns of ‘divisive’ Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc rivalry

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner feels the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could prove “divisive” at Ferrari in the F1 2025 season.

Horner confirmed last week that new signing Liam Lawson will fulfill a support role alongside Max Verstappen next season, having stepped up to the seat vacated by Sergio Perez.

The Red Bull team boss believes his philosophy is the polar opposite to that imposed at Ferrari, where competition between Leclerc and Hamilton could turn explosive.

Read more: Horner issues ‘divisive’ Hamilton and Leclerc warning to Ferrari

Liam Lawson makes case for Felipe Drugovich F1 promotion

Red Bull F1 2025 signing Liam Lawson is convinced that Felipe Drugovich “deserves a seat” on the grid having proved himself “faster than Fernando Alonso” in practice outings for Aston Martin.

Despite winning the prestigious F2 (formerly GP2) title in 2022, Drugovich has struggled to find a permanent seat in F1 with Alonso and Lance Stroll locked in at Aston Martin.

Lawson, one of six drivers embarking on a first full season in F1 2025, believes Drugovich is worthy of a place on the grid too.

Read more: ‘Faster than Fernando Alonso’ – Liam Lawson names F1 hopeful who ‘deserves a seat’

Mercedes man expected Lewis Hamilton to make emotional McLaren return

Mercedes race team co-ordinator Stephen Lord has revealed that he expected Lewis Hamilton to return to McLaren after his F1 stint with the Silver Arrows.

And he claimed that a move to Ferrari has been in Hamilton‘s mind “all along”, revealing the subject cropped up in conversation with the seven-time World Champion some years ago.

Hamilton left McLaren at the end of the 2012 season, with his spell at Mercedes making for the most successful team/driver partnership in F1 history.

Read more: Lewis Hamilton McLaren return theory blown apart as Mercedes man reveals Ferrari ‘conversation’