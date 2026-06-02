Follow the Monaco Grand Prix 2026 live, one of the high points of the F1 calendar and arrives as tensions between George Russell and Kimi Antonelli look to be ramping up.

The most glamorous event on the schedule, Monaco is a legacy event that pays tribute to the sport’s history on a punishing circuit the sport has long out-grown.

Monaco Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Monaco Grand Prix live timing

Monaco Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Sprint Qualifying

– Sprint

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Key storylines

Event preview: What to expect

A fourth consecutive win for Kimi Antonelli in Canada has ramped up pressure on his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Tension between the pair escalated in Montreal as they fought over the race lead in both the Sprint and Grand Prix, with Antonelli emerging with the upper hand.

Qualifying remains the defining factor at Monaco. With overtaking extremely limited, the race is typically won and lost on Saturday.

Read the full event preview for a detailed breakdown of the weekend’s storylines.

Monaco Grand Prix live schedule and results

The four-day Monaco Grand Prix weekends have been consigned to history, with the event running a traditional three-day format.

That means two practice sessions on Friday ahead of a final hour on Saturday before perhaps the most important qualifying session of the season.

Sunday is set aside for the 78-lap Monaco Grand Prix.

Friday, 5 June

Practice 1: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Practice 2: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Saturday, 6 June

Practice 3: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Qualifying: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Sunday, 7 June

Race: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Weekend weather

Early forecasts show rain and storms in the region ahead of the weekend, but due to clear for cars on track on Friday.

However, there are suggestions the rain will return in time for qualifying, dousing the track to add yet more drama to the weekend’s key session.

Key storylines

A fourth consecutive win for Kimi Antonelli in Canada has ramped up pressure on his Mercedes teammate George Russell.

Tension between the pair escalated in Montreal as they fought over the race lead in both the Sprint and Grand Prix, with Antonelli emerging with the upper hand.

McLaren will also be aiming to rebound after a costly strategic misstep in Canada backfired on Sunday, leaving them off the podium despite strong pace.

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