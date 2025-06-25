F1 movie star left ‘screaming’ after what he did in front of Lewis Hamilton

The upcoming F1 movie staring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris as two Formula 1 stars is on the cusp of its global release, which means we’re getting plenty of insight into the actors’ reactions to the filming process — including driving actual Formula 2 cars on track during Grand Prix weekends.

But there was one moment in particular that had Damson Idris ‘screaming’ behind the wheel: Going flat through Copse at Silverstone in front of Lewis Hamilton.

This week sees the release of the highly anticipated new film F1: The Movie starring Brad Pitt as a former Formula 1 racer named Sonny Hayes given a second chance in the top level of the sport, where he’s invited to compete on the APXGP team alongside rookie sensation Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

What makes this film special is the fact that it was crafted with help from Formula 1 — including allowing Pitt and Idris to get behind the wheel of modified Formula 2 cars at race tracks around the globe.

The F2 cars were loaded up with cameras designed to capture immersive racing action in short bursts, with the actors themselves behind the wheel. And it was during an on-track stint at Silverstone that Damson Idris experienced a truly wild moment.

Speaking to F1 Nation in a recent podcast episode, Idris was asked it it was true that he went flat through Copse corner at Silverstone, a high-speed right-hander that F1 drivers can take flat-out but that can be extremely challenging for someone with less experience.

“I can confirm I was flat,” Idris said, “and I did it in front of Lewis, too! Did it in front of Lewis. So that was a big one for me.”

The actor continued: “I just really wanted to push myself, and I remember when I did it, I mean, I was screaming, and then kept doing it.

“But the reason why I had the confidence to do it was, you know, we would do F4 and F3, and I was flat in those.

“So it was actually a lack of experience that made me go flat in the F2. I didn’t know that there was any other way you were supposed to go through Copse!

“So as I’m heading down the straight, I’m just, I’m not lifting. I’m just like, ‘Yeah, this is where I turn,’ and when they showed me the graphics of it after and all the data, they were like, ‘bloody hell, Damson! You’re flat through Copse!’ And I was like, am I?”

He was, indeed — and the chance to drive on circuits like Silverstone was only one part of what offered the film its authenticity, according to Idris.

“It was insane for me because, I mean, I got to drive on a track. I got to drive on a track!” Idris enthused.

“We’d have these 10-minute slots to get these scenes during actual Grand Prix races, but to have the ability to watch the drivers up close and see how they interact and live in that world, it was so easy as an actor, because I could just, ‘oh, that’s how they drink their espresso’ — just stealing all these different ideas.

“And then, yeah, when you watched the move, you could see that all the authenticity was put on the screen.”

F1 The Movie had its global release today, June 25, with screenings in the United States beginning on June 27.

