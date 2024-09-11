Your daily dose of F1 news has landed, with a whole heap of headlines to get through once again as we build up to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Anyone of an Aston Martin persuasion may be forgiven for still being in a state of New-phoria (other words/puns are being workshopped) after Adrian Newey’s signing, but beyond that, we still have a lot to get to.

F1 news: Adrian Newey asked about Red Bull drop-off theory

After it was announced that Adrian Newey would be leaving Red Bull in the first quarter of 2025, questions have been put to the team since about whether the loss of his influence has had anything to do with their drop-off in form as the season has gone on.

Max Verstappen and Christian Horner both brushed off this concern, and the theory was put to the man himself on the eve of his announcement at Aston Martin.

He told the Autocar podcast: “I really can’t comment because once I’m out, I’m out, and so that means I haven’t been able to contribute to the development of the car since April.

“But why the team is being less competitive recently? I don’t know, because I’m not involved.”

Read more: Adrian Newey responds to Red Bull ‘performance drop’ claims since exit announced

FIA 2023 cost cap review finds two procedural breaches

The results from the FIA cost cap review are in, and all 10 teams and all four power unit manufacturers were found to have been within budget for the 2023 season.

On the power unit side, however, both Honda and Alpine were found to have had a procedural breach – with this being the first year that the finances of the power unit manufacturers were monitored.

The nature of these breaches are administrative, and the FIA recommended an Accepted Breach Agreement [ABA] for both as punishment.

Read more: Alpine and Honda procedural breaches identified in FIA F1 2023 cost cap review

Aston Martin targeting Max Verstappen next?

A report from Italian publication Autosprint has claimed that Lawrence Stroll, now he has completed the signing of Newey, has set about trying to negotiate with Max Verstappen to sign him from Red Bull.

With Fernando Alonso, as it stands, set to race into the new regulatory era with Aston Martin, Autosprint report that his team-mate Lance Stroll, son of team owner Lawrence, could be diverted onto Aston Martin’s World Endurance Championship programme to make space for Verstappen.

Verstappen is currently contracted with Red Bull until 2028, meaning any move for him would be likely to be a complicated one.

Read more: Aston Martin ‘now aiming’ for Max Verstappen with 2026 talks ‘underway’ – report

Gabriel Bortoleto reportedly emerges as new Sauber favourite

A report from Motorsport.com has claimed Formula 2 title challenger Gabriel Bortoleto has become a leading contender to take on the second seat at Sauber next year, with an impressive run of form in F2 putting him in the frame to partner Nico Hulkenberg.

“Gabriel is doing very well in F2. I think he’s shown to be a great talent and, certainly, we are looking to what he is doing, as we are looking to many others,” Binotto told media including PlanetF1.com of Bortoleto at Monza, having also referenced Sauber reserve Théo Pourchaire.

“I don’t see those as the only names which have our attention, there are many names on the list with great potential, great expertise, great experience.

“It’s a matter of needing to judge what’s most important for us in the short, medium and long term and go for a clear, clear plan, which today I do not really have an answer.”

Read more: ‘Bad news’ for Bottas and Zhou as front-runner emerges for Sauber seat – report

Our big questions ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

In among all the big news of the week so far, it’s easy to forget there is a race this weekend!

Both title battles are heating up, too, as we head towards the final third of the season, starting off in Baku before heading onwards to Singapore the following week.

We’ve looked ahead to what is often an exciting race on the Formula 1 calendar, with Baku having established itself as a solid destination on the schedule.

Read more: Five big Azerbaijan GP questions: Perez really a street fighter? Papaya rules changed?