Friday’s F1 news saw the FIA’s entry list released for the 2024 season, with a new name for Sauber and the same name for AlphaTauri, for now…

The paddock also mourns the loss of a well-respected figure and Jenson Button made a major announcement over his future on the track.

All that and more, in the best of Friday’s F1 news headlines.

Welcome, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber

The FIA’s entry list for the 2024 F1 season was released on Friday morning, with Sauber’s naming rights revealed after their switch from Alfa Romeo.

Their full name will be Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber for 2024, but while AlphaTauri were expected to undergo a rebrand, the extent of the change to their name was the apparent addition of ‘RB’ at the end of their team name for now.

We’ll wait and see as to if and when their new name comes to pass, but the 10 teams have their names for now as the official entry list for the 2024 season came to pass.

Read more: Confirmed: The official F1 2024 entry list released with new-look names

Jenson Button to make full-time racing comeback

Jenson Button, 2009 F1 World Champion, will be starting a full-time drive in the World Endurance Championship next season with Hertz Team Jota, driving a Porsche 963.

The burgeoning Hypercar class is set to be packed full of ex-F1 talent in sportscars in 2024, and the former McLaren, Brawn and Honda man is looking forward to having a tilt at another title – as well as potential outright glory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’m going to be racing with Hertz Team Jota in the 2024 World Endurance Championship with my team-mates Oliver Rasmussen and Phil Hanson,” Button said in a video on Instagram announcing his next move.

“Hertz Team Jota, a team that has achieved so much in its years. The most achieving privateer team in WEC and at Le Mans, the big one, and it’s just an out-and-out race team – and that’s what I love about the team.

“I really do think they can take it to the big teams, to the manufacturers. It kind of reminds me of a season back in 2009, which was pretty good…

“There’s a lot to do before the first race, a couple of tests. It’s a competitive year, so I look forward to being ready for the first race in Qatar at the start of March.”

Read more: Jenson Button confirms 2024 racing plans with full-time WEC Hypercar drive

Exclusive: Andretti’s influence in other series examined as F1 bid progresses

Andretti have an aim to make it to Formula 1, so it tracks that the team are already making strides in other FIA series to show examples of how they operate and what they can bring on a global stage.

Our own Elizabeth Blackstock spoke to Roger Griffiths, team principal of Andretti’s Formula E and Extreme E teams, to find out more.

“We had no presence with the FIA before we got involved in Formula E, and through that, we’ve built a very strong relationship with them,” Griffiths explained.

“For two seasons, we were a manufacturer in our own right; it was a huge struggle, but I think the FIA really respected us for what we did and for the way we approached the team.”

Read more: Exclusive: How Andretti’s FE assault helped spark F1 bid into life

Next Ferrari star under the microscope with Scouting World Finals Day

Several top young talents were put through their paces with the hope of earning a coveted place in the Ferrari Driver Academy, and it was an extremely close-run event.

Four drivers ran each other tight throughout their assessments, and 15-year-old René Lammers, son of former Formula 1 driver Jan, came out on top in the day.

None of the drivers were given a place in the Academy there and then, but they will all be monitored more closely for a potential place in future.

Read more: Ferrari unearth potential new star after ‘closest World Finals ever witnessed’

Tributes paid to Alberto Antonini after untimely passing

An enormous amount of tributes have been paid to former Ferrari press officer and long-time Autosprint journalist Alberto Antonini, who has sadly passed away aged just 62.

Charles Leclerc was among those to voice his condolences, writing on Instagram: “‘Buon viaggio’ Alberto and thank you for everything you have done. RIP.”

We at PlanetF1.com would like to join those to pay our respects, and send our best wishes to Alberto’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Read more: Tributes pour in after former Ferrari press officer Alberto Antonini passes away