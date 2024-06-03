Monday’s fast-paced F1 news round-up leads with Esteban Ocon’s Alpine exit at the end of the F1 2024 season, with Mercedes and Ferrari among four teams reportedly adopting a genius Red Bull suspension trick.

Let’s rush through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Esteban Ocon’s Alpine exit confirmed, Red Bull suspension trick revealed

Alpine have confirmed that Esteban Ocon will leave the team at the end of the F1 2024 season.

Ocon, who has been linked with a number of teams for next season, will head for the exit after five seasons at Alpine, with whom he claimed his first F1 victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix.

The announcement comes eight days after Ocon collided with team-mate Pierre Gasly on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix, though it is believed that incident was not a significant factor in the decision to part ways.

Ferrari, Mercedes adopt Red Bull suspension trick

Ferrari and Mercedes are among four teams to have adopted a clever Red Bull suspension trick for the F1 2024 season, it has been claimed, with Ferrari’s solution described as “even better than the original.”

Suspension is arguably more important than ever in the ground-effect era, providing a crucial link between the track surface and the detailed underbody, which generates a significant proportion of the car’s overall downforce.

Red Bull have been F1’s benchmark since the ground-effect rules were introduced in F1 2022, with Mercedes and Ferrari reportedly uncovering one of the secrets behind the team’s success.

Details of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine departure emerge

Back over at Alpine, it has been claimed that Ocon was informed that his Alpine contract would not be extended for the F1 2025 season after a simulator session at Enstone last Thursday.

Ocon reportedly visited the team’s factory last week for a pre-planned run in the simulator, after which he met team principal Bruno Famin, who informed the 27-year-old that his deal will not be renewed.

That difficult conversation came just days after Mr Famin had threatened to bench Ocon for Canada in the aftermath of that clash with Gasly.

George Russell hints at Max Verstappen ‘sabbatical’ for F1 2026

George Russell has claimed that Max Verstappen could take a sabbatical for the F1 2026 season to assess the best team to be with for the sport’s new regulations.

F1 is poised to press the big reset button in 2026, when significant engine and chassis changes are likely to shake up the competitive order.

With rumours persisting that Verstappen could soon leave Red Bull, Russell has claimed he “wouldn’t be at all surprised” if Max took a year out in F1 2026.

Lewis Hamilton in constant conflict with Mercedes W15

Lewis Hamilton has quipped that he is in conflict “every second” with the Mercedes W15 car in light of a tough start to his final season with his current employers.

The seven-time World Champion is yet to register a podium finish this year ahead of his big move to Ferrari for F1 2025.

In an podcast appearance, Hamilton was asked when he is “most in conflict” with his car.

His response?

“Right now! At the moment, it’s every second.”

