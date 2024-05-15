Wednesday’s F1 news includes a signed contract for the F1 2025 season and Max Verstappen’s thoughts on a potential move from Red Bull to Mercedes.

No time to waste, so let’s dive straight in…

F1 news: F1 2025 contract signed, Max Verstappen on Mercedes, more

Alex Albon commits F1 future to Williams

Alex Albon has signed a new multi-year contract to remain with Williams, the team have confirmed.

Albon has repaired his reputation since returning to the grid with Williams in F1 2022, scoring all but one of the Grove-based outfit’s points last season as the team claimed seventh in the Constructors’ standings.

The Thai driver had been linked with a move away – even with a return to former employers Red Bull – but has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Max Verstappen addresses Mercedes speculation

Max Verstappen has insisted he does not “have the desire to suddenly build up something new” amid persistent rumours that he could leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

Verstappen has started the F1 2024 season with four wins from six races, but has seen his F1 future plunged into uncertainty amid the current saga unfolding within the Red Bull team.

The Dutchman has insisted he is “very happy” where he is and, with the fastest car in F1 currently at his disposal, is not “necessarily” tempted to rip it all up and start again elsewhere.

Martin Brundle names four-team shortlist for Adrian Newey

Martin Brundle believes only four teams on the current grid have the means to attract Adrian Newey following his departure from Red Bull.

Newey announced earlier this month that he will leave Red Bull in early 2025, having played an instrumental role in the team’s success with Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Brundle, who got the interview the rest of us wanted with Newey in Miami, reckons Ferrari, Aston Martin, McLaren and Mercedes will all be set on luring the F1 design genius.

Ron Dennis speaks out on McLaren exit

Ron Dennis has spoken out about his departure from McLaren in 2017, insisting he was not forced out of the company but conceding there were “significant disagreements” around the time of his exit.

Having orchestrated much of the team’s F1 success, Dennis’s exit from McLaren was a messy one and reportedly came after a boardroom power struggle.

Dennis, who received a knighthood in December, has admitted “it got a little scrappy at the end” of his time with McLaren and expanded on his relationship with F1 today.

McLaren release rare Ayrton Senna data from Monaco 1988

Wednesday marked 36 years since the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix, when Ayrton Senna famously crashed out of a dominant lead 24 hours after setting the most fabled pole position in F1 history.

To mark the occasion, McLaren published the original handwritten timesheet of Senna’s race – featuring laptimes and intricate setup details.

The three-word entry for the fateful Lap 67, you ask?

“Crashed at Portier.”

