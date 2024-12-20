Your F1 news is here, and on this day in December, we can finally say that all 20 seats for the 2025 season are now filled.

Has this been the silliest silly season of the lot? It definitely feels like it has been up there. In any case, here’s a look at the big F1 news headlines of the day.

F1 news: 2025 grid now complete with Isack Hadjar

Yes, the F1 2025 grid is now full as Racing Bulls confirmed that Isack Hadjar will join the Formula 1 ranks from next year, adding yet another rookie to next season’s field.

The Red Bull junior narrowly missed out on the Formula 2 title to new Sauber driver Gabriel Bortoleto, and his place alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year has now been confirmed.

“I’m very excited to step into my new role at VCARB, this is huge for myself, my family and all the people who have believed in me from the beginning,” he said.

Need to know more about Isack Hadjar? We have you covered

Hadjar’s signing means there will be six drivers on the grid next season who were not in Formula 1 at the start of 2024, giving next year’s line-up a fresh feel.

Hadjar declared himself “next” among the crop of Red Bull drivers to step up to Formula 1 next season, and his prediction came true with a VCARB drive in 2025.

If you need to know any more about him, we’ve profiled the latest driver to join the grid below.

Liam Lawson responds to abuse from rival fans

Liam Lawson revealed he had not expected the abuse that came his way, amid the news he has become a Red Bull driver for the 2025 season.

“Originally I saw a lot of [the abuse] because I didn’t expect it, I wasn’t ready for that,” he told The Times.

“To be honest, I just don’t really go on social media at all anymore. I will post for my fanbase, but I won’t scroll or look through messages.

“You do the prep for F1 to be ready as a driver, and then you don’t really expect that kind of stuff, or you don’t really prepare for it, because you’re just focused on driving.”

VCARB route closes for Sergio Perez after Red Bull exit

Given his standing in the sport, Christian Horner admitted Sergio Perez would not be a candidate to return to the grid with Red Bull’s sister team.

“I think at the stage that Checo is at in his career, that wouldn’t really have been an option for him,” Horner told Sky F1.

“It was nothing that we really ever discussed, or we didn’t discuss or even talk about.

“So he’s come to this decision now, and obviously we support it fully.”

Horner admits to potential fifth and final VCARB year for Tsunoda

Sticking with the Red Bull theme in this round-up, Horner addressed Yuki Tsunoda’s future and acknowledged that his fifth season at the sister squad may be his last, given the need to promote talent through the ranks.

“We’re acutely aware that if we’re not able to provide an opportunity for Yuki – being, in all honesty, this year [2025] – does it make sense [to keep him]?” Horner said, as per The Race.

“You can’t have a driver in the support team for five years. You can’t always be the bridesmaid.

“You’ve either got to let them go at that point or look at something different.”

