F1 news: Imola out, Madrid in as 2026 calendar unveiled

The 24-race F1 2026 calendar has been unveiled, with a start in Australia, an arrival for Madrid, departure for Imola and much more to take in.

“2026 will be a new era for Formula 1 where we will witness a brand-new set of regulations for our sport, the cars and the engines that will be powered by 100% sustainable fuel,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1.

“We are excited to welcome Madrid to the calendar, and to see huge automotive brands like Audi, Cadillac and Ford join the Formula 1 grid.

“It promises to be an unforgettable season, where once again we will come together at 24 amazing global venues to watch the best drivers in the world push themselves to the limit and produce incredible wheel to wheel racing for our millions of fans watching around the globe.”

Imola responds as removal from F1 2026 calendar confirmed

With Imola’s contract running out at the end of 2025 and no renewal agreed, local officials put out a joint statement declaring they very much intend on getting back on the calendar in future.

“The grand prix in Imola was one of the most loved and appreciated by fans and drivers, as demonstrated in the days following the event,” read the statement.

“Its uniqueness was evident: combining the race on the track with the charm of the territory, starting from a historic centre to be experienced.

“However, we want to be very clear: this news does not represent the end of the story.”

Red Bull add to driver options with rare FIA exemption

Arvid Lindblad will be granted a Super Licence, eight weeks before his 18th birthday, as the driver currently P3 in the Formula 2 standings has his options expanded for a potential arrival in Formula 1 in the coming years.

“The FIA has received a request to grant a Super Licence to Arvid Lindblad prior to his 18th birthday,” the FIA stated.

“After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request.”

This means that, instead of having to wait for his 18th birthday on August 8th, Red Bull can now call upon his services to drive in FP1 outings or perhaps even as a race driver across its two teams Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

FIA steward: Verstappen Spain move ‘absolutely wrong’

Serving FIA steward Derek Warwick has spoken out on Max Verstappen’s late-race antics at the Spanish Grand Prix, agreeing that his run into George Russell in the closing stages was ‘absolutely wrong’.

He told Plejmo: “I think everyone has to realise that if you are a driver who is used to winning like Max, it is very difficult when things go against you in a race that on paper, with three stops, looks like you could win.

“And we all know he’s a winner.

“Should he have done what he did, in Turn 5 with George Russell? Absolutely not. Did he get a penalty for that? Yes.”

Palmer: McLaren drivers ‘can’t go on being nice’

While both McLaren drivers remain free to race at the top of the World Championship, Jolyon Palmer explained that, because of his belief that one of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will win the title this year, the pair will eventually become increasingly competitive in the heat of battle.

“They’ve still been quite nice, they’re still good team-mates, but it cannot go on when now that, in my belief, one of them will be champion,” Palmer told the F1 Nation podcast.

“They have to start withholding a bit of info from the other, making sure that when it all comes down on Saturday, they have the last tenth in the bag, and they’re not showing maybe all their hand on a Friday, and they are getting their elbows out more with each other on a Sunday.”

