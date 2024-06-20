It was media day in Barcelona and we have all the key F1 news headlines from the circuit to bring you from the day.

We won’t keep you any longer, so with additional reporting from Sam Cooper on the ground at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, here is a look at the key headlines from the day.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin?

Starting with Adrian Newey, he is understood to have visited the Aston Martin factory recently for a secret visit, with a source indicating to PlanetF1.com that a contract may already have been agreed between the two parties.

A request for clarification from Aston Martin was responded to with a spokesperson saying: “The Aston Martin Aramco F1 team is a very appealing project with Lawrence Stroll’s vision, a state-of-the-art new Technology Campus and exciting partnerships with Aramco and Honda.

“Many high-profile individuals across all areas of the team are linked to the project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Watch this space on that one.

Fernando Alonso responds to Adrian Newey reports

In Barcelona, Fernando Alonso was asked about the reports linking Newey to Aston Martin, with the Red Bull design chief set to become a free agent in the first quarter of 2025.

The two-time World Champion would not be too drawn on them, however, and when asked what he would say to him to try and convince him to join, he told media including PlanetF1.com: “That keeps between him and me.”

Forever a tease…

Carlos Sainz: F1 2025 decision ‘will be taken very soon’

Carlos Sainz is the one F1 2025 ‘domino’ everyone has been waiting to fall, seeing what he will do next as he prepares to leave Ferrari at the end of the season.

But as time goes on, he is getting set to decide where to make his next move.

“The latest is that a decision will be taken very soon,” Sainz told media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I don’t want to wait any longer. I think it’s getting to a point where it’s taking space out of my head for some weeks and months now. It’s time to make a decision and that decision will be taken soon.

“So, hopefully soon, we will have things to talk about.”

Oliver Bearman denies F1 2025 seat a ‘done deal’

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman has said a seat on the 2025 grid is not a sure thing, despite having impressed on his sub appearance for Ferrari and as he gets set for another FP1 appearance this weekend for Haas.

“I mean, these are all rumours and speculation and stuff. There’s not really any backing to them,” he said to media including PlanetF1.com.

“But I try to just stay focused on what I can do, on driving the car. And in the end, I try and stay away from this speculation, because it’s unhealthy.”

Lando Norris: McLaren have to overhaul ‘no weakness’ Max Verstappen to win

Lando Norris is staying optimistic about his chances for race victories this year, he went into detail about how Red Bull and Max Verstappen’s readiness at the front of the field has helped carry them over the line at times, and when McLaren get the chance to win, they have to take it with both hands.

“I think it’s tough,” he told media, including PlanetF1.com, in Barcelona when asked about whether Verstappen is an achievable target this year.

“But there are probably more chances and possibilities now, especially if Mercedes are in the fight – more chance to have a bigger swing of points, rather than [when] a bad weekend for Max was third before or something, it could be that it’s a fifth or a sixth.

“If you can be that one guy that wins, within one weekend you can turn quite a bit of points around fairly quickly. So, if it goes like that, then I’ll say there’s a higher chance.”

