Sunday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup includes a new hint that Adrian Newey’s future lies with Ferrari and talk of a potential double signing for Williams, which could change the team’s fortunes.

No time to waste, so let’s dive straight in…

F1 news: Adrian Newey to Ferrari, Williams signings and more

Adrian Newey ‘signs’ for Ferrari at Monaco Grand Prix

A clip has surfaced on social media of Adrian Newey signing a Ferrari flag as rumours persist that the F1 design guru is heading for Maranello.

Newey has been heavily linked with a move to Ferrari since it was announced last month that he will leave Red Bull in F1 2025 after a 19-year stint with the reigning World Champions.

His reaction to a fan urging him to join Ferrari in Monaco has caught attention on the internet.

Guenther Steiner questions Williams’ Adrian Newey, Carlos Sainz pursuit

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has dismissed Williams’ interest in Newey and outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz as “wishful thinking.”

And he fears the team could end up looking “pretty stupid” if neither deal comes off.

James Vowles has been open about Williams’ ambitious recruitment drive over recent weeks, publicly discussing the team’s conversations with Newey and Sainz.

Steiner believes it is unwise for a team boss to be so transparent about negotiations.

George Russell predicts post-Lewis Hamilton ‘spark’ for Mercedes

George Russell is hopeful that Lewis Hamilton’s F1 2025 move to Ferrari will “ignite a new spark for everyone” at Mercedes.

Hamilton is in his final season with Mercedes, having announced in February that he will join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from next year.

Russell sees Hamilton’s exit as a “fresh start for the team” and claimed it is better that he is leaving now rather than in the aftermath of his F1 2021 title defeat to Max Verstappen, which would have been “difficult for the team.”

Ralf Schumacher scoffs at Lewis Hamilton retirement claim

Six-time race winner Ralf Schumacher was having none of it when presented with an “absurd” rumour about that Lewis Hamilton could retire at the end of F1 2024.

Hamilton’s last season with Mercedes is not exactly going to plan, with the seven-time World Champion falling 7-1 behind George Russell in the inter-team qualifying battle at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Schumacher has laughed off the suggestion that Hamilton could retire at the end of this season, claiming “too much money is involved” under the terms of his Ferrari deal.

Andretti F1 conspiracy theory rejected

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown has rejected the conspiracy theory that an anti-American bias is behind F1’s resistance to the proposed Andretti team.

Andretti have faced strong resistance from F1’s commercial rights holder and the existing 10 teams in their efforts to secure an F1 entry, with the team’s formal application rejected in January.

Brown, one of the few team bosses to have voiced support for Andretti, has dismissed talk of an anti-US agenda.

