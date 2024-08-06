Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news features a development on Adrian Newey’s next move as Ferrari lose a key memer of staff to Aston Martin.

No time to waste here, so let’s throttle through the headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Adrian Newey’s next move, Ferrari and more

Adrian Newey reportedly chooses Aston Martin as next F1 destination

F1 design legend Adrian Newey has decided to join Aston Martin, with an announcement expected in early September.

That is the claim of a respected Italian publication, which claims that Aston Martin has seen off the likes of Ferrari and McLaren in the fight for Newey’s signature.

Newey, the most decorated individual in F1 history, will officially exit Red Bull in March next year having announced his decision to leave in May.

Helmut Marko reacts to big Ferrari blow

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko believes Ferrari have “lost an important man” in the shape of outgoing technical boss Enrico Cardile.

Cardile announced recently that he will join Aston Martin, where it remains to be seen if he will be joined by Newey.

Marko fears Ferrari will be hit hard by the loss of Cardile.

Claire Williams speaks exclusively to PlanetF1.com

In the second part of our exclusive interview with Claire Williams, the former deputy team principal of Williams F1 reflected on the Grove-based outfit’s decline prior to the sale of the team in 2020.

You won’t read a better thing all day.

Daniel Ricciardo reflects on Jacques Villeneuve row

Daniel Ricciardo has reflected on his row with Jacques Villeneuve at this year’s Canadian Grand Prix, insisting he would “never talk s*** about” another driver.

Ricciardo and Villeneuve were embroiled in a war of words in Montreal in June, when the 1997 World Champion claimed the VCARB driver is only still in F1 thanks to his image.

Ricciardo did not take kindly to Villeneuve’s comments at the time and has admitted that he was “disappointed” with his remarks.

Will Lewis Hamilton regret Ferrari move?

Will Lewis Hamilton live to regret his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari for F1 2025?

It’s a question asked with increased frequency over recent weeks, with Mercedes winning three of the last four races and Ferrari’s progress stalling after a strong start to F1 2024.

Our resident data analyst Pablo Hidalgo has crunched the numbers to explain why fears for Hamilton at Ferrari are justified.

