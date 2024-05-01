There was only one F1 news story in town on Wednesday as Red Bull confirmed that Adrian Newey will leave the team.

We know we quite often say plenty has happened in the world in these nightly round-ups – and it does – but tonight you are about to catch up on a truly seismic day in F1 history

F1 news: Adrian Newey to leave Red Bull in early 2025

Red Bull confirm Adrian Newey exit

Yes, really.

After days and weeks of speculation, Red Bull confirmed that chief technology officer Adrian Newey will leave in the first quarter of 2025.

He will take an immediate step back from Formula 1 design duties and will spend the remainder of his time with Red Bull completing the RB17 hypercar project that has been so close to his heart – and features a host of his best F1 innovations from across the decades – before he leaves.

Adrian Newey explains key reasons behind Red Bull departure

Given his name has been in the F1 news cycle so much recently amid the speculation around his future, to hear from Newey himself in Red Bull’s press release gave clarity behind why he is leaving the team.

Having been at the top of their operation for so long, he wanted to give others a chance to shine while looking at other opportunities for himself moving forward.

“Ever since I was a young boy, I wanted to be a designer of fast cars,” Newey said upon the announcement of his departure.

“My dream was to be an engineer in Formula 1, and I’ve been lucky enough to make that dream a reality. For almost two decades it has been my great honour to have played a key role in Red Bull Racing’s progress from upstart newcomer to multiple title-winning team.

“However, I feel now is an opportune moment to hand that baton over to others and to seek new challenges for myself.”

Will Newey be forced to wait to join another F1 team?

Well, if Newey wants to stay in Formula 1 in 2025, PlanetF1.com understands he will have the option to do so with his immediate step into the Red Bull RB17 project acting as his de facto gardening leave period.

Come the end of the first quarter of 2025, then, he should in effect be a free agent to either move onto another project or retire.

But the terms of his departure mean he will be completing the RB17 first, which is due to go on sale in mid-2025.

But are Ferrari preparing to swoop already?

Ferrari have been known admirers of Newey for quite some time, having made three separate approaches across their Formula 1 and IndyCar projects over the decades – Newey himself saying the last of which came in 2014 as Red Bull struggled to get to grips with Mercedes’ dominance over Renault’s power unit at that time.

But a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy claimed that Newey met with Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur in London to discuss a potential move to the Scuderia from as early as 2025, which could even see him have an influence on the 2026 car if a deal to join is agreed given the amicable terms of his Red Bull departure.

In other news… Guenther Steiner files a lawsuit against Haas

In a little bit of Newey respite to finish…

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner is taking the team to court over alleged unpaid commission during his final contracted years with the team.

This case concerns unpaid earnings from 2021-2023 according to a court filing from North Carolina, which stated: “After years of accepting the benefits of Mr. Steiner’s reputation, experience, and deep connections within the sport, Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr. Steiner the benefits he has earned.”

The full extent of the amount Steiner is trying to claim was withheld and Haas declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

