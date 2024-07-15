We have an update from Adrian Newey over his future in F1, and a report of a power struggle at Audi, as part of Monday’s F1 news.

It’s race week for the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, and build-up is beginning for the twists and turns at the Hungaroring as Formula 1 gets set for the final double-header before the summer break.

Adrian Newey offers update on timeline on his F1 future

While Adrian Newey is certainly a wanted man throughout the Formula 1 paddock for next season and beyond, he said he is not taking his decision over his next move lightly – and is likely to take a little while longer yet.

“It wasn’t a big surprise when other teams showed an interest after I announced I was leaving, but I won’t make a quick decision about my future,” he told The Times.

“I need a break to work out if I want to have another go in F1. I also didn’t want to risk going stale.”

Report claims ‘power struggle’ emerging at Audi

A report from Australian publication AutoAction claims a ‘power struggle’ is breaking out between Audi’s chief representative of Formula 1, Oliver Hoffmann, and Andreas Seidl, their team CEO.

According to the report, Hoffman and Seidl are “at odds and, allegedly, in a battle to get rid of each other.”

PlanetF1.com approached Audi for comment surrounding the report’s contents.

Andrew Shovlin admits team felt same ‘doubt’ as Lewis Hamilton after ‘difficult’ W15 launch

With Lewis Hamilton taking a long-awaited victory at Silverstone, Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin was thrilled to see a “classic Lewis” win.

While Hamilton admitted to some self-doubt about whether or not he would make it back to the top step, with Mercedes having delivered cars that had not put him in positions to challenge for wins, Shovlin admitted the team felt the same doubts too.

“I mean, it’s inevitable, and I think the whole team has had a period of that,” Shovlin told the F1 Nation podcast when asked if he had seen any self doubt from Hamilton in the period since his last victory.

“When we launched our third bad car in a row, we’re all wondering, why have we made that mistake? And how have we done that again?

“So it does have you questioning what you’re doing, and I think the fact that we haven’t had a competitive car made it difficult for Lewis, because he is a driver who is just born to win races.”

Ferrari’s ‘deep analysis’ as they look for SF-24 improvements

With an intense double-header coming up and Ferrari having struggled with bouncing of late, team principal Fred Vasseur said the team will look into their floors to see what can be done to try and solve the issue in time for Hungary this weekend.

“We will have to have a deep analysis of the weekend and consider the fact that Silverstone is by far the most aggressive track in terms of bouncing, with very high-speed corners and so on,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“But we will have time to discuss and decide for Budapest.”

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc both also weighed in on the subject.

McLaren and Mercedes wings under the microscope

With Mercedes and McLaren having taken significant steps forward of late, the teams have both utilised new front wings as part of their ways of challenging Red Bull.

With that, our expert on all things tech, Uros Radovanovic, has taken a closer look at the new parts, Red Bull’s passing claims about flexi-wings making a return to the sport and how both McLaren and Mercedes have found a clever design solution to bring themselves closer to the front of the field.

