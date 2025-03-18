Your dose of F1 news has arrived, with lots of breaking headlines to bring you as we look ahead towards the Chinese Grand Prix.

It has been another busy day in the world of F1 news, so let’s catch you up on the key headlines from the day.

More to come from Lewis Hamilton after Aus GP Ferrari debut

After scoring a solitary point on debut for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton said there should be more to come from the SF-25 as the season develops.

“I’m grateful I got through it, and I came out of it with a little bit of stuff, at least it’s one point,” he said after the race.

“Obviously didn’t go off or spin today, but lacking pace for sure.

“But I do believe the car has more performance than we were able to extract this weekend. It was even less performance, for example, in the race, but I think it’s all settings.”

Fernando Alonso blames ‘mountain of gravel’ for Australia crash

Fernando Alonso crashed out of the Australian Grand Prix and, while he was far from the only driver to do so, was cutting in his criticism of the new gravel trap out of Turn 6.

Alonso was running directly behind Pierre Gasly at the time of his incident, with a clip widely circulating on social media appearing to show the Alpine driver running slightly wide and kicking up gravel just before Alonso’s arrival.

Speaking to DAZN afterwards, Alonso said: ‘The accident I haven’t understood yet either. I didn’t touch the gravel, I passed where I always do.

“But I found a mountain of gravel right where I put the tyre and I lost the car. A very costly mistake – or incident – for the team unfortunately.”

F1 tech: A closer look at Williams and Sauber solutions

Last season’s backmarkers have started the year in more competitive fashion – especially Williams, who grabbed a top-five finish with Alex Albon in Australia.

Sauber took home six points through Nico Hulkenberg themselves, and our tech editor Matt Somerfield has delved into the design solutions that may have their rivals getting the notebooks out…

New, stricter flexi-wing tests coming from FIA

Another new Technical Directive is being imposed by the FIA to protect against wing flexibility, this time to be introduced as soon as the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend.

With rear wing deformation, or flexing, appeared to have been spotted in Australia, the FIA has taken action.

An FIA statement explained: “Having analysed footage from the rear wing deformations combined to the static deflections measured inside the FIA garage in Melbourne, the FIA has concluded that sufficient grounds exist for a tougher test to be introduced from the forthcoming Chinese Grand Prix on the upper rear wing.

“More specifically, Article 3.15.17, introduced in 2025, states that if 75Kg of vertical load is applied on either extremity of the rear wing mainplane, the distance between the mainplane and the flap (also known as “slot gap”) must not vary by more than 2mm.

“From the forthcoming Grand Prix in Shanghai, this limit will be reduced to 0.5mm. Due to the short notice for Shanghai only a tolerance of 0.25mm will be added to this new limit.

“The Teams were informed of this revised test early Monday 17th of March.

“The FIA wishes to further confirm that during the Melbourne event all cars tested against the requirements of Article 3.15.17 and found to comply, therefore all cars raced in Melbourne were deemed to be legal.”

Jessica Hawkins exclusive: Reflections on F1 test

Aston Martin driver ambassador Jessica Hawkins spoke to us about driving a 2021 Aston Martin challenger, the AMR21, at the Hungaroring, and while Nico Rosberg had described her times as “rapid”, she reflected on the experience.

“It’s very rare that I’m happy – that a racing driver is fully happy with their performance,” she told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview.

“It’s very rare that that happens, that they can come away from a session or a race or qualifying and say, ‘I’m 100 percent happy with that’.

“But I came away from that… not 100 percent happy because, as a racing driver, there’s always something on the table. I’m very hard on myself.

“I’m very, very hard on myself in every aspect of life, especially when it comes to my performance, but I came away from that test, thinking, ‘Do you know what? I did a good job’, and I walked away with my head held high, thinking, ‘I’m proud of myself for that’, and I never ever say that about myself, ever.”

