Is anyone else ready to get 2024 over with? As we start gearing up for the 2025 F1 season, let’s wrap up the year’s biggest news stories.

On 29 December, 2024, we’re talking about the impact Mercedes’ wind tunnel had on Aston Martin, and the critical role Max Verstappen has played in Red Bull.

F1 news: Did Mercedes wind tunnel issues impact Aston Martin?

It hasn’t been easy to be an Aston Martin Formula 1 driver. Though the team has been amassing resources to stage a strong resurgence, 2023 and 2024 were tough.

According to Fernando Alonso, that comes down to some issues with the Mercedes wind tunnel, which the team uses to test its cars.

Read more: Fernando Alonso makes Mercedes wind tunnel claim in Aston Martin decline

F1 news: Max Verstappen pinpointed Red Bull’s 2024 struggles

The 2024 Formula 1 season was an exercise in damage mitigation on the part of Red Bull Racing — the once-dominant team that suddenly began to flounder.

Max Verstappen was able to secure his fourth consecutive World Championship despite the ongoing concerns. And, according to De Telegraaf, Verstappen was also integral in the evolution of the RB20.

Read more: Max Verstappen spots ‘very clear’ problem from Red Bull data

Dig into F1 2024:

👉 The big Max Verstappen question: Can any driver stop him?

👉 Why Zak Brown deserves more credit for McLaren title glory

F1 news: Max Verstappen got the shakes after Abu Dhabi 2021

Max Verstappen admitted he would not want to relive the nerves he experienced on the day of his first World Championship, quipping the tension would make him “die of a heart attack.”

Verstappen took the title in controversial circumstances on the final lap in Abu Dhabi, overtaking Lewis Hamilton to win the 2021 World Championship after a mammoth season between the two title rivals.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes ‘heart attack’ admission over reliving 2021 title nerves

F1 news: Give Max Verstappen an interesting car!

Max Verstappen has voiced a request to “spice it up a little bit” with the Red Bull RB21 livery, with the team having had a succession of matte-blue finishes over recent years.

He confirmed that using a matte paint on the livery does save a small portion of weight on the car, though did say he hopes the F1 2025 Red Bull car looks “a bit different” to what has come before.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes RB21 livery request ahead of first factory visit