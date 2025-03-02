Former Alpine F1 junior Victor Martins has claimed that his goals no longer aligned with the team after parting company with the Enstone-based outfit’s junior scheme.

It recently emerged that Martins has left the Alpine driver academy ahead of the 2025 season, with the French star preparing to contest his third full season in F1 feeder series Formula 2.

Victor Martins addresses Alpine split

Martins originally linked up with the team – then competing in F1 under the Renault banner – in 2018 before being released the following year.

The Frenchman later rejoined the newly rebranded Alpine Academy, clinching the F3 title in 2022.

However, the 23-year-old has again parted company with Alpine after a disappointing season in F2 in 2024 in which he finished seventh in the Drivers’ standings.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com ahead of his 2025 F2 campaign with the ART Grand Prix team, Martins addressed his Alpine exit by claiming that their plans were no longer aligned.

He said: “I don’t want to spend time on this, if I’m honest.

“We have parted ways. We didn’t actually speak about it because we didn’t want [to continue] on both sides because, in the end, let’s say my goal and their goal were not on the same line and that’s why we wanted to part ways.

“But in the end, the past doesn’t matter. It’s only the future.

“I see my F2 season coming really quickly with ART and I’m fully focused on this.

“I will make no other comments on this one.”

Martins’ comments come after fellow Alpine junior Abbi Pulling announced that she has split with the Enstone team ahead of the 2025 season.

Pulling dominated the all-female F1 Academy series last year, winning a total of nine races and finishing on the podium at all 14 rounds.

The 21-year-old’s reward for her F1 Academy triumph sees her land a fully funded drive in the GB3 series with Rodin Motorsport for 2025, with Pulling cutting ties with Alpine in the process.

In a statement on Saturday, she said: “I’m really excited to extend my relationship with Rodin Cars and become an ambassador for the brand.

“We have already had some brilliant success together in British F4 and F1 Academy and I can’t wait for what’s to come in this next chapter as I take on GB3 with the team.”

“After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way.

“I’ve met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever.”

In response, Alpine said on social media: “We’re so proud of all that you have achieved during your time with us.

“It has been amazing to see you grow and develop and we wish you the best of luck for the future and will continue to closely follow your progress.”

