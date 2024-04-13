Saturday’s F1 news is here, and following the news of a Silverstone base opening Mario Andretti has given an update on the state of play for Andretti Global.

Despite their rejection by Formula One Management, Andretti are still continuing their push to make it onto the grid, and there’s that and plenty more in the key headlines from the day.

F1 news: Mario Andretti on ‘key meeting’ upcoming with FOM

Being rejected for a place on the grid has not stopped Andretti from continuing their efforts to make it into Formula 1, and 1978 World Champion Mario Andretti confirmed a “key meeting” is coming with FOM regarding what is coming in a bid to try and earn the “one more blessing” they need to make it.

“We’re continuously working on it every day, regardless of what was represented to the press so far,” he told Sports Illustrated. “I think that we have a valid approach to it.

“The FIA has put us through the ringer, if you will, for us to be able to check all the boxes and we have one more blessing that we need from the FOM, but we’re having a key meeting coming up and hopefully we have some positive results from that.”

Sebastian Vettel not on Red Bull’s driver shortlist

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko confirmed a reunion with Sebastian Vettel is not on the cards, even if he decides to come out of retirement.

When presented with the Vettel Red Bull return rumours by oe24, Marko replied: “Vettel should come to us? No, that’s not an option.”

Ralf Schumacher claims Lewis Hamilton ‘no longer believes’ in Mercedes

Six-time grand prix winner Ralf Schumacher put Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari down to his belief that the seven-time World Champion has lost faith in Mercedes, adding that the Silver Arrows have a “problem” with where they stand for now.

“[Hamilton has] run away for 2025 because he no longer believes in the team,” Schumacher told Sky Germany.

“Mercedes has a problem at the moment. It’s a catastrophe what they’re doing at the moment.”

Nico Hulkenberg: ‘Balls have started rolling’ on F1 future

Off to a flyer in 2024, Nico Hulkenberg has admitted talks have already begun regarding his future for beyond the end of this season.

While he is not immediately in a rush to sign a contract, he hinted that he has been speaking to more than one team in the process.

“You know, personally, I think it’s still kind of early doors in the season, but I think balls have started rolling in different places,” Hulkenberg told media in Suzuka.

“I think it’s [a] pretty interesting couple of weeks ahead. But personally, I’m in no big rush, you know, that I need to have it done tomorrow.”

F1 2025 calendar tracks ranked in tiers

And finally, now the F1 2025 calendar has been released, we have taken a fun look at all 24 tracks on the calendar and ranked them into tiers of what we think are the ‘elite’, down to the ones that are harder to love.

You might disagree with us, but remember that our rankings are just for fun and each circuit has its place on the calendar for a reason.

