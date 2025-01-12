Aston Martin is evolving, Lewis Hamilton may reunite with Angela Cullen, and life is going to look a little different for Lando Norris at McLaren.

We’ve got all the details on the latest F1 news in our 12 January, 2025 round-up.

F1 news: Will Angela Cullen return as Lewis Hamilton’s trainer?

Rumours that Lewis Hamilton could reunite with former trainer Angela Cullen at Ferrari have gone into overdrive after an eye-catching social media post.

Hamilton is preparing for his first season as a Ferrari driver, having announced almost a year ago his decision to join the Italian team from Mercedes on a multi-year contract from F1 2025.

F1 news: McLaren refresh the privileges of its pecking order

Lando Norris has confirmed that McLaren’s stance on team orders is to be “refreshed” for F1 2025 after he “earned the right” to “privileges” over Oscar Piastri last season.

McLaren‘s use of team orders came under scrutiny across the F1 2024 campaign, with Norris briefly threatening to ignore the team’s requests to swap positions with Piastri in Hungary.

F1 news: Counting down to Adrian Newey’s first day on the job

Adrian Newey is to officially start work with Aston Martin on March 3 following his move from Red Bull for F1 2025, PlanetF1.com can reveal.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history, with more than 200 race wins and a combined total of 26 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships to his name.

F1 news: What’s up with Aston Martin’s leadership change?

Just weeks into taking charge at Aston Martin, Andy Cowell has set about instigating change at the Silverstone-based squad.

Aston Martin confirmed a complete restructuring of its managerial team for the F1 2025 season, which included a change of role for 2024 team boss Mike Krack.

