We have another busy day of F1 news to catch you up on – but if you have missed anything, you have nothing to fear, we have you covered right here.

Aston Martin firmly denied a report surrounding Max Verstappen, while Toto Wolff revealed more about the extent of the talks he had with the reigning World Champion.

F1 news: Aston Martin ‘categorically’ deny Max Verstappen claim

Following a claim from the Daily Mail that Max Verstappen’s name is being used to try and woo potential sponsors, with sky-high figures reported about bringing him to the team.

When approached by PlanetF1.com, an Aston Martin spokesperson “categorically denied the story”, with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both under contract for at least the next two seasons.

Toto Wolff expands on Max Verstappen contact

Toto Wolff said “there was never a plan” to sign Max Verstappen in the F1 2025 season, with Kimi Antonelli always the team’s first choice.

“We always talked and kept the line of communication open,” Wolff said of Verstappen to Auto Motor und Sport.

“At some point he said that he wanted to stay where he was for the time being because it felt right for him.

“And I said that we would go with Kimi because it also felt right for us.

“And now we’ll see where it takes us.”

What happens to FIA fine money?

George Russell complained about the lack of transparency surrounding fines issued for drivers in the 2024 season, and FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis emphasised that, as a non-profit organisation, the money goes to the right places.

“The FIA is not a profit-making organisation,” Tombazis explained to Autosport. “We don’t have shareholders who are looking at some numbers in the stock exchange and hoping for share prices to go up or get more dividends or anything like that.

“So all the money is spent on what is considered to be beneficial aspects, whether it is for safety, for grassroots in motorsport, or sometimes other projects which are to do with road safety.”

Kimi Antonelli to arrive at Mercedes with plenty of mileage

Kimi Antonelli has already driven plenty of miles in previous Mercedes models, and took part in a test in a 2020 W11 earlier this week at Jerez.

Team principal Toto Wolff confirmed he has completed around 9,000km – or approximately the distance between London and Johannesburg – in testing.

That should leave him plenty prepared for the year ahead, with the 18-year-old set to partner George Russell in his debut Formula 1 season.

McLaren reportedly made to wait over arrival of key Red Bull hire

McLaren are set to welcome Will Courtenay, Red Bull’s long-serving head of race strategy, as their new sporting director – but a report has claimed Red Bull have not agreed an early release of his contract.

It is common practice for Formula 1 staff members to enter a period of gardening leave before they start with new teams, and with Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley having begun that time before he joins Sauber, Courtenay is believed to be spending the whole 2025 season on the pit wall before he heads to McLaren in 2026.

