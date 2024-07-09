Aston Martin’s new key technical hire; Adrian Newey’s clue over post-Red Bull plans

Tuesday’s F1 news is here, with moves away from the Formula 1 driver market and plenty more reaction from a dramatic British Grand Prix weekend.

There is a lot to take in as the dust begins to settle on a memorable weekend from Silverstone, so here is a look at the key headlines to come from the day.

F1 news: Aston Martin sign Enrico Cardile in new CTO role

Following the announcement Enrico Cardile would leave Ferrari, Aston Martin confirmed he will join their team as F1 chief technical officer from 2025 in a vital appointment next season.

Team owner Lawrence Stroll said: “I would like to welcome Enrico to Aston Martin Aramco as we look to reinforce the technical leadership team ahead of significant regulation changes in 2026.

“I am thrilled that we continue to attract world-class talent to our team. Enrico shares my motivation to be successful in F1 and will have all the resources available to him to realise that ambition.

“Together with Andy Cowell joining as Group CEO in October and our existing leaders we are creating a formidable team.”

Adrian Newey to retire? ‘Obviously’ not

Red Bull’s Adrian Newey is still yet to decide his next step, with Aston Martin among the rumoured suitors for his signature as he prepares for life after the reigning World Champions.

But regarding the idea of retirement, Sky’s Ted Kravitz pointed out that the mere fact he is still turning up to races with his fabled notebook, jotting down ideas, is a sign that the great designer is not done yet.

We might not know where he is off to yet, but watch this space for when he does decide.

Fred Vasseur asked about Lewis Hamilton taking win for Mercedes

When asked about how pleased he was to see Lewis Hamilton on the top step of the podium for Mercedes at the weekend, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur joked he’s not quite his driver just yet.

He told media including PlanetF1.com: “First I would’ve been more happy to give the confidence to Carlos this weekend.

“We will have time to discuss this, but I’m happy for him because I think he deserved it. But we’ll have time to discuss Lewis next year, it’s not the topic of today.”

Jenson Button on Sergio Perez: ‘They can’t let it go on forever’

Jenson Button was team-mates with Sergio Perez at McLaren, but when talking about his current travails at Red Bull, he admitted that the Constructors’ Championship picture may force them into making a short-term decision that could have big consequences.

“It’s a massive, massive issue,” the 2009 World Champion told Sky F1.

“He needs to be scoring some points at least. Even if he’s not directly behind Max. They can’t let it go on forever.

“I think in the next race, if he’s not scoring points again – soon enough they’ve got to get him out of the car and put someone else in.

“It’s tough, I know it’s not a nice feeling for a driver, it’s horrible, but for them the championship is important.”

Christian Horner brushes aside Zak Brown criticism

Christian Horner’s leadership style at Red Bull bore the brunt of criticism from McLaren CEO Zak Brown in the fallout following Max Verstappen and Lando Norris’ collision in Austria, but when asked by PlanetF1.com at Silverstone if he had a response, he gave it short shrift indeed.

