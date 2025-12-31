It is time for our final F1 news round-up of 2025, and whether or not you have read one or all of these daily doses of news, we would like to thank you.

But in the here and now, let us take you through your final dose of the news ahead of a new year – with one final flourish on which to end the calendar in 2025.

Aston Martin reveals F1 2026 fire-up

Aston Martin shared its look ahead to the future and became the first team to post a video of its 2026 car firing up in its factory.

It’s a vital step in the process of car development – and perhaps even more so this year – with chassis and power unit elements brought together as the basis of a car is physically formed for the first time.

The team revealed it took place before its winter shutdown, but has now been made public.

Vermeulen: Norris should have won title earlier

In describing Max Verstappen’s season as a “work of art”, the Red Bull driver’s long-serving manager, Raymond Vermeulen, explained his belief that Lando Norris should have sewn up title glory sooner.

He told Formule 1 Magazine: “This season has been a work of art by Max.

“But if you turn it around, McLaren made a lot more mistakes.

“With that car, Norris should have become champion much earlier, of course.”

Verstappen given top honours among his peers

Max Verstappen beat Lando Norris to be named the Driver of the Year, in a private vote taken among 16 of the 20 drivers on the grid.

Norris took second place ahead of George Russell, both Williams drivers made it into the top 10 and, for the first time, Lewis Hamilton was not featured among the top 10 in this vote.

The Big Fat Quiz of F1 2025

Yes, it’s time to look back at the past 365 days to see how much has registered with you – and how much has (understandably) left the memory bank.

An awful lot has gone on in 2025, and we’ve distilled it down to 30 questions to see how you get on.

Statistics, the biggest news lines and tiny little details are all covered within this quiz, and we look forward to seeing how you get on.

All we’ll be saying goodbye to in F1 2026

Next year will bring about an enormous reset in both chassis and power unit regulations, along with several rules changing in the new year.

With that, we have compiled 10 different things we’ll be leaving behind in 2025.

A fitting way to end, perhaps.

