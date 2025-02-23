Happy Sunday! We’re one week — and another car launch — closer to the beginning of the F1 2025 season, and to celebrate, we’ve got an F1 news round-up for you.

Today’s edition features some deep dives into Aston Martin’s new race car, plus some big changes in the Grand Prix Drivers Association.

F1 news: Meet Aston Martin’s new challenger, the AMR25

F1 2025 launch season rolls on with the Aston Martin AMR25 the latest creation to emerge from under its covers.

This may be the last year of the current ruleset before that huge chassis and engine revamp for F1 2026, but Aston Martin are not coasting to that transition. In fact, the AMR25 represents a total redesign from its predecessor.

F1 news: And yes, we have a deep dive into what makes this car so special

Aston Martin have revealed the AMR25 ahead of it being put through its paces for the first time tomorrow, as Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will both shake the car down, in Bahrain.

This year’s challenger has absorbed several concepts that we’ve seen some of their rivals have success with last season into its DNA.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz Jr. replaces Sebastian Vettel at the GPDA

New Williams driver Carlos Sainz has landed a new role as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association (GPDA) ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Sainz replaces four-time World Champion Sebastian Vettel, who has vacated his position in the F1 drivers’ union last year.

F1 news: One big detail change for the incoming Ferrari challenger

Ferrari have made some ‘important’ detail changes to the rear suspension of the SF-25 car driven by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in F1 2025, it has been claimed.

The Scuderia launched their new car for the F1 2025 season earlier this week, releasing the first images of the SF-25 in the immediate aftermath of Formula 1’s season-launch event in London on Tuesday.

