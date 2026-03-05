The first media day of the 2026 season has taken place, with lots of F1 news to catch you up on, if you have missed any of the day’s action.

With additional reporting from Albert Park from our Editor, Mat Coch, let’s bring you up to speed with the key moments from the paddock.

Adrian Newey reveals extent of Aston Martin AMR26 vibrations

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey was honest in explaining just how difficult it would be for the drivers to complete a race distance this weekend, with a vibration issue between power unit and chassis causing significant issues.

The team and power unit supplier Honda will work hard to get to the root cause of the problem, but Newey revealed Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll would struggle to complete 25 and 15 laps respectively without causing lasting nerve damage.

It’s not the work of a moment, but the team remains confident it can get on top of the issue in time.

Stroll expands on Aston Martin issue

Fernando Alonso reported his hands feel numb after a run in Aston Martin’s new car, while Lance Stroll admitted that, the way the current machine drives is “not good for anything in the car, human included.”

At this stage, then, it appears unlikely that Aston Martin will finish the race at Albert Park, barring a significant turnaround.

Valtteri Bottas sees five-place penalty wiped under new rule

A wording change to the FIA Sporting Regulations means that Valtteri Bottas will not be forced to serve a five-place grid penalty upon his Formula 1 comeback.

A mechanism did not exist for him to not serve his five-place penalty administered from the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, but a fresh update means he can compete on a level playing field again.

There’s also good news for Jenson Button in that sense, whose three-place penalty carried over from Monaco 2017 will also expire if he gets back in a Formula 1 car. Your move, JB.

Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari ‘so much more prepared’ for 2026

Lewis Hamilton spoke openly about his struggles in 2025, and how he is looking to hit the ground running this time around.

He was candid in the changes he has made behind the scenes and will hope to see improvements on track, namely that “the goal is to win.”

We’ll soon see how Ferrari will stack up to the rest of the field.

Sky F1 presenter opens up on enforced gap from the paddock

Natalie Pinkham has spoken about the slipped disc in her neck that forced her to undergo surgery last season, missing several months in the process.

She has been cleared to head back to work from the Japanese Grand Prix, but has had a long time recovering from a difficult time.

Pinkham spoke candidly about her experience, the support she received from the Formula 1 paddock, and what comes next.

