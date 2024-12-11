In among our usual F1 news line-up is not just one but two exclusives for you, because we’re in the run-up to Christmas and we’re treating you.

We have lots to get through, and with additional reporting from Thomas Maher and Alex Spink, let’s dive straight into it.

F1 news: Valtteri Bottas clarifies Red Bull confusion after F1 Store error

When Valtteri Bottas showed up as a Red Bull driver online on the Formula 1 Store website, it was a glitch on the system, but that did not stop him from getting asked if he was heading to the Milton Keynes-based team anyway.

“Yes, I got some messages this week like, ‘are you going to Red Bull?'” he said when asked about it. “I said ‘not that I know.’

“So, it’s, you know, it’s all the rumours.”

Max Verstappen: Some Sergio Perez criticism ‘very harsh’

With Sergio Perez’s future currently uncertain at Red Bull, Max Verstappen believes there has been some unwarranted criticism of his team-mate this season.

“I work with him every weekend, week in, week out. I find people have been very harsh on him,” Verstappen told media including PlanetF1.com.

“Of course, some weekends maybe could have been better, but sometimes people have been very harsh on him because he’s not an idiot.

“He’s always been regarded as a great driver and it’s been tough, but it’s been tough for everyone in the team because sometimes it was just very difficult to drive.”

Exclusive: Mika Hakkinen talks McLaren and sustained success

Double World Champion, Mika Hakkinen spoke to us about his former team’s first title success since his first title-winning season in 1998, and with the infrastructure that is in place now, he does not see it stopping here.

“If the investors, if the partners of the team, and the great engineers and mechanics, marketing, are willing to follow Zak in how he’s moving the team forward, the success will be there,” he said.

“This is not just [about] this weekend or this year. It will continue really far, the new success journey for the McLaren team. That’s how I see it.”

Exclusive: David Coulthard on his hopes for a female F1 driver

In our second exclusive of the day, David Coulthard discussed how the funding required in motorsport can be a huge barrier to those looking to get into it.

He used the example of Charles and Arthur Leclerc not being able to both compete in the junior categories at the same time due to the lack of funds, which was the same case for himself and his late sister Lynsay, who he dubbed “the more naturally talented” of the two siblings when they first started out.

He’s now using his platform to look to help female drivers on their way up the motorsport ladder, and gave his thoughts on a potential female Formula 1 driver in future.

Now, a championship to avoid topping, if possible

While not fully possible to know exact amounts, Dutch publication F1Maximaal had an attempt at calculating each team’s damage expenditure throughout the course of the season.

It probably comes as no surprise to hear that it was bad news for Williams this year, while others fared not too badly in terms of repairing their cars.

Remember, car repairs come out of the budget cap, so every penny counts in this regard.

