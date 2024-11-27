Your F1 news round-up is here, and there is much to get through once again as we dissect the Cadillac F1 entry into Formula 1 from the F1 2026 season.

We’ll also be looking ahead to the Qatar Grand Prix throughout the week on PlanetF1.com. With additional reporting from Elizabeth Blackstock, here’s a look at the key headlines.

F1 news: Cadillac F1, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko, more

First Cadillac F1 target revealed as F1 2026 entry agreed

Mario Andretti, who will be serving in a non-executive advisory role on the Cadillac F1 board, said IndyCar star Colton Herta is “definitely” one of the drivers the team has considered so far for a seat in the 2026 season.

Alongside a youngster, however, he told NBC News an experienced hand will be needed, saying: “There are more drivers available than teams at the moment.

“Ten teams seems a lot, but there’s a lot more drivers, lot more talent out there.

“From our standpoint, I think the play at the beginning would be to have one experienced driver — nationality doesn’t matter — and then a young American talent. These are the objectives at the moment.”

… or Max Verstappen?

Andretti gave a full “Yes!” to Max Verstappen being an ideal candidate to drive for Cadillac in future – though whether or not that’s in hope rather than expectation, we shall see.

He lauded the World Champion’s season so far, given how well he has managed to do to take a fourth crown in succession in inferior machinery for much of the year.

Helmut Marko: Cadillac entry fee ‘nowhere near enough’

Despite reports of the anti-dilution entry fee of $200million for Cadillac being hiked to $450m for them to enter the Formula 1 grid, Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko believes it’s “nowhere near enough”, given the investment the other teams have put into the sport.

Echoing comments by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, Marko told OE24: “That’s right. The payment that Cadillac is making is nowhere near enough to compensate for what we have invested a lot of money in over ten years.”

Ferrari insider claims Sainz and Leclerc ‘summoned’ after Las Vegas GP

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both had pointed messages at different points of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and respected Ferrari reporter Leo Turrini wrote both drivers were called to see team principal Fred Vasseur to sort out their differences after the race.

According to Quotidiano Sportivo, Vasseur ‘immediately summoned Leclerc and Sainz’ to the principal’s office with a pointed message of ‘here no one is asking you to be thick-skinned friends, you still have two weekends to spend together and Ferrari expects, nay, demands loyal collaboration.

‘Because at stake is the Constructors‘ Championship and to give up any remaining hopes in the name of individual whims would be intolerable.’

Zhou Guanyu confirms Ferrari interest over reserve role

Zhou Guanyu confirmed Ferrari are interested in his services over a reserve role next season, with current reserve Robert Shwartzman having said he will be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Zhou will be out of a race drive next year after leaving Sauber, but is engaged in talks with multiple teams over a third driver role – and he confirmed one of those is the Scuderia.

“Everybody [would] love to be driving in red, especially for the race seat,” he told media including PlanetF1.com.

“For the reserve [role], they show some interest so we are discussing it. There’s other options as well, so there’s no one team or the other I would prefer to join.

“I would say you will see me in the paddock. Which colour, I don’t know, so I’ll leave that TBC.”

