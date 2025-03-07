American Formula 1 fans rejoice: The series has officially confirmed that Cadillac F1 will join the grid in 2026, kicking off a new era for the open-wheel racing series.

It’s a big story, but it’s only the start of our F1 news round-up for Friday, March 7, 2025.

F1 news: Cadillac F1 is formally, officially happening

Cadillac has been formally approved to join the grid for the F1 2026 season, with the former Andretti entry having been approved ‘in principle’ in late 2024.

Following the reveal in late 2024 of an agreement ‘in principle’ for Cadillac to join the grid next season, F1 and the FIA have confirmed that the American squad – which began life as a Michael Andretti entry over two years ago – will race in Formula 1 in F1 2026.

Read more: OFFICIAL: Cadillac F1 team confirmed to arrive in Formula 1 in 2026

F1 news: Honda’s Tsunoda support is coming to an end

With Honda creating distance between itself and Yuki Tsunoda, Helmut Marko has said the Japanese driver must “motivate himself” to keep a seat in Formula 1.

Tsunoda was overlooked for a promotion to the Red Bull Racing team for F1 2025, with the now experienced veteran of Red Bull’s second team bypassed by the inexperienced Liam Lawson to become Max Verstappen’s teammate this season.

Read more: Honda ‘no more we can do’ blow to Yuki Tsunoda as Helmut Marko responds

F1 news: Red Bull lodge complaint against competitors

Ferrari and McLaren can reportedly expect a visit from the FIA after Red Bull lodged an ‘official and accusatory file’ against them.

This is the claim made by Italian publication FUnoAnalisiTechnica, and relates to the flexi-wings saga which has returned to the fore in Formula 1 in recent times.

Read more: Red Bull take next step on McLaren and Ferrari wings as FIA plan visit – report

F1 news: A Red Bull head just bought Bernie Ecclestone’s massive car collection

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has completed the sale of his impressive collection of 69 Formula 1 cars.

That is according to the Daily Mail, and the buyer is Red Bull GmbH co-owner Mark Mateschitz, the multi-billionaire Austrian now in charge of the collection which he has a “public” plan for.

Read more: Red Bull owner snaps up $650million Bernie Ecclestone car collection