Get the latest scoops on Cadillac’s ongoing 2026 preparations in PlanetF1.com’s F1 news round-up for October 1.

Also featuring updates on Alpine and Audi’s plans for 2026.

F1 news: Cadillac bolster 2026 lineup with sim drivers announced

While Cadillac F1 may have announced its driver line-up for the 2026 season, the American team is making further headway in fleshing out its key behind-the-scenes players with several high-profile simulator announcements.

Key among these signings is Simon Pagenaud, a former IndyCar champion and victor of the prestigious Indianapolis 500. Joining him will be Pietro Fittipaldi and Charlie Eastwood.

Read more: Cadillac F1 signs IndyCar champion in latest driver announcement

F1 news: Further clarification on Cadillac’s testing plans

Preparations for Cadillac’s inaugural season in Formula 1 are ramping up ahead of the F1 2026 campaign.

It has recently confirmed its simulator drivers in addition to other statement appointments, while PlanetF1.com understands it is closing in on its first real-world test outing.

Read more: Cadillac closing in on test outing as F1 2026 preparations ramp up

More analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 Should Yuki Tsunoda try and land at Aston Martin if a Red Bull seat is unavailable?

👉 The seven F1 race tracks Max Verstappen has never won at

F1 news: Williams loses major funding in rebuild

Williams recorded a near £50million loss for the last financial year despite a significant cash injection of over £550million.

But while the loss was significant in size, it still marked an improved position for the squad relative to F1 2023 as the operation continues efforts to rebuild.

Read more: Williams endures significant £50m loss amid £555m rebuild injection

F1 news: Fresh expectations for Audi’s 2026 engine program

Sauber team principal Jonathan Wheatley has revealed that Audi F1’s current focus is on the reliability of its F1 2026 power unit.

And he says that the engine and chassis will be brought together for the first time in December as the German manufacturer prepares for its debut season.

Read more: Fresh Audi F1 engine details surface as Jonathan Wheatley sets F1 2026 timeline

F1 news: Alpine boss pinpoints major 2026 target

New Alpine managing director, Steve Nielsen, has detailed his top priority after rejoining the Enstone-based operation.

Nielsen spent time at the squad during the early 2000s before moving away, returning now to run the team in partnership with Flavio Briatore.

Read more: New Alpine boss identifies ‘top priority’ upon Enstone return