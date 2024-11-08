F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has said news on future calendar rotation is set to come “very, very soon”, with the prospect having been hinted at for some time.

The European schedule in particular have been looked at for Formula 1 to rotate circuits to host races on a bi-annual basis, with demand for hosting a Grand Prix higher than ever and the sport looking to cap the calendar at 24 rounds for the season.

F1 CEO confirms news on race rotation coming ‘very, very soon’

Seven circuits see the end of their current contracts with Formula 1 at the end of 2025, five of which in Europe – with Monaco, Monza, Spa-Francorchamps, Zandvoort and Imola all currently looking to extend their time in the sport.

With the calendar having reached a record number of races at 24 this season, and Madrid confirmed to be arriving in 2026, Domenicali has spoken previously about the potential to keep circuits on the calendar on a rotational basis, so as to not lose them from the sport entirely.

Both Barcelona and Baku also see their respective deals end in 2026 as it stands, and with demand high from elsewhere to join the calendar – with Argentina the latest country named as an interested host given the rise of Franco Colapinto – the F1 chief executive revealed there is scope to rotate races moving forward, alongside potential new host nations.

“We have some news to share very, very soon with regard to the possibility in the mid-term to have some rotational European Grands Prix and some other new options coming later,” Domenicali said on a recent Liberty Media investors call.

How the Formula 1 world is expanding globally

👉 F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

👉 Why Miami-Montreal double-header concept could lead to more schedule headaches

“This is something that, of course, we will clarify in the due course.

“It is true that we have a large demand of new possible venues that wants to come in and our choice will always be balanced between the right economical benefits that we can have as a system, and also to leverage in the growth on the market that we can see potential that will be beneficial for us to grow even further our business.”

Half the events on the current calendar have a deal with Formula 1 that extends into the 2030s, as well as Madrid when it joins on a 10-year deal, meaning a significant portion of the schedule is set for the years to come.

But while the current Concorde Agreement, set to be renegotiated next year, allows for up to 25 races per season, Domenicali reiterated his belief that the current amount of races sits where the sport would like it – with team principals and drivers alike having spoken of the ever-increasing demands placed on those to travel the world.

“We believe that the balance we have in terms of numbers is the right one, so 24 is the balanced number that we feel is right,” Domenicali confirmed.

“I do believe that all the propositions that are coming on our table is just giving us the possibility to make even better choices for our future.

“So as always, we need to be balanced, knowing that we cannot follow only the pure direct financial proposition, because that is different from region to region, but it’s up to us to propose to our stakeholders the right choice.

“I think that we are in a good momentum to make sure that the strategy for the future is even stronger, and that’s why we are so confident about the fact that this will help to enhance our platform on the sport, on social and business perspective.”

Interest has also been raised in bringing Formula 1 back to Africa through Rwanda, alongside a potential return to Kyalami in South Africa, though circuit upgrades are required for it to reach FIA Grade 1 accreditation.

Read next: Christian Horner on Lewis Hamilton: ‘He could be jumping at the right time’