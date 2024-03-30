Saturday’s F1 news sees Carlos Sainz advised against a Sauber move before it becomes Audi, and another vote of confidence on a Sebastian Vettel return.

There’s another few days before Formula 1 returns at Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix, but we still have plenty to keep you occupied over this Easter weekend.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz warned, Sebastian Vettel return?

Carlos Sainz warned against Sauber/Audi switch

Carlos Sainz might be “jobless” (his word) for next season as it stands, but that’s not likely to be through lack of interest from other teams.

Audi has long been a rumoured destination not least through the brand’s long association with his father – but given how Sauber have performed this year, and Audi not taking over until 2026, former Ferrari sporting director Cesare Fiorio does not feel it would be the right move for him.

He said to Italian publication FormulaPassion: “I think Audi wants to have Carlos Sainz as a top driver, a sort of beacon to guide the arrival of this great constructor in F1.

“The problem is that 2025 would definitely be a ‘lost’ year.”

Read more: Carlos Sainz to Audi? Former Ferrari chief warns of major risk with potential F1 2025 move

Bernie Collins believes in possibility of Sebastian Vettel comeback

Having tested the Porsche 963 Hypercar this week, Sebastian Vettel has been back behind the wheel amid rumours of a potential return to motorsport, after retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2022.

When asked if she thinks he could come back to F1, former strategist Bernie Collins explained the inherent appeal of the series could be enough to bring him to a return.

“I think he would,” Collins told The Fast and The Curious podcast.

“So, he stepped away [from F1] less than I did [sic], a year and a half ago. Unless you very quickly fill that void, I imagine for all of them, there’s that sort of slight pullback.

“I think, unfortunately, he was racing in Aston Martin, the car wasn’t performing as expected, he was trying to prioritise his home life, his kids, stuff like that – very important.

“So I think, if you’re then given an opportunity to get into a car that you know is going to hit the ground running…”

Read more: Sebastian Vettel getting ‘slight pullback’ for F1? Ex-strategist on why return could be possible

Drive to Survive to ‘tread that line’ on Christian Horner saga

In acknowledging the series will touch on the internal investigation into Christian Horner by Red Bull GmbH, Drive to Survive executive producer James Gay-Rees explained he hopes to do so in such a way that keeps everyone happy.

“It will have to be referenced in some capacity, yeah,” he told The Telegraph.

“And they will all want it to be told in a particular way, so it’s about treading that line to keep everybody happy, and to keep Netflix happy, and us – so we can sleep at night with the decisions we’ve made.

“I don’t know what he [Horner] got up to – and I genuinely don’t have an opinion on it, but he’s been through it and you wouldn’t wish that on anybody.”

Read more: Drive to Survive chief details how Netflix will ‘tread that line’ on Christian Horner Red Bull saga

Lewis Hamilton dig made by former backmarking team boss

Gian Carlo Minardi believes Lewis Hamilton’s pull to Ferrari will be enough to bring team personnel, but not much more than that.

“All my life I prefer young drivers,” Minardi said in an interview with Italian publication Corriere dello Sport. “The only thing Hamilton can do is bring in some valuable technicians.

Read more: ‘He can only bring technicians’ – Brutal Lewis Hamilton Ferrari verdict cast by ex-F1 team boss

Column: James Vowles’ demotion showed his leadership strength

Even though Logan Sargeant will have felt the tough effects of his demotion last weekend in Australia, our own Thomas Maher has examined why it was a show of James Vowles’ inherent strength of leadership at the top of Williams to make a driver swap.

Read more: Opinion: Why James Vowles’ tough demotion call underlines his leadership strength at Williams