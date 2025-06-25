Happy F1 movie release day, everyone, and we have lots of on and off-track F1 news to bring you as we look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix.

As ever, we have plenty to get through, so let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz Sr will not run for FIA presidency

Having been mooted as a potential candidate to replace Mohammed Ben Sulayem as FIA president, Carlos Sainz Sr has confirmed he will not be running.

Though he never officially became a candidate, his name had been circulated as a potential challenger in December’s FIA presidential election.

In a statement, he wrote: “I have worked hard these past months to understand in depth the situation at the FIA and the demands and complexities that come with such an important project.

“After a thoughtful reflection, I have come to the conclusion that the present circumstances are not ideal to set the grounds for my presidency.”

Marko: Lindblad FP1 debut coming soon

Helmut Marko revealed that Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad, who received dispensation to gain his FIA Super Licence before his 18th birthday, will be due to take part in FP1 at his home race, the British Grand Prix, in early July.

Speaking about Lindblad in a Kleine Zeitung interview, Marko said: “He spent half a day in the [Racing Bulls] car in Italy on Monday to prepare him. And he will also be in the car for Friday practice at Silverstone.”

Exclusive: F2 championship leader on F1 hopes

Formula 2 championship leader and McLaren junior Alex Dunne sat down with PlanetF1.com to discuss his whirlwind 2025 season, and how he has raised his game.

The Irish driver spoke to our own Thomas Maher about his hopes for the future, and how he has gone about putting himself in the frame for a Formula 1 seat in future.

Brad Pitt gets close to 200mph in private McLaren test

Having recently had the opportunity to drive Lando Norris’ 2023 McLaren, Brad Pitt, star of the new F1 movie, said he got agonisingly close to 200mph on the straights.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1, the actor playing ‘Sonny Hayes’ confirmed he was “three miles short” of the fabled 200mph landmark during the out, having been given some good-natured advice by Lando Norris.

Uncovered: A modern great of Formula 1

The Red Bull RB19 has rightly entered the pantheon of the greatest cars in the sport’s history, going close to completing a clean sweep of victories in the 2023 season.

Our Tech Editor, Matt Somerfield, has delved deeper into everything that made Red Bull’s 2023 challenger a world-beater, propelling Max Verstappen to record-breaking glory.

