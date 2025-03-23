Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly have both been disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, for their cars being 1kg underweight after the race.

Both were summoned after post-race checks from the FIA, after Leclerc took a P5 finish on the day, while Gasly finished one place outside of the points in P11 – but both results are now struck from the record.

Both Leclerc and Gasly had their cars weighed after the race, with the combination of car and driver needing to reach the 800kg minimum weight.

Both the Ferrari and Alpine weighed 799kg each, after their fuel sample was removed. While Leclerc lost a front wing endplate during the race, the FIA confirmed the missing part was recovered and weighed as part of his overall weight, as well as a replacement front wing having been used to look to ensure compliance.

The matter was referred to the stewards, with George Russell having been disqualified for the same offence after the Belgian Grand Prix last season.

In their verdict, the stewards confirmed there were ‘no mitigating circumstances’ behind the move, and a disqualification was applied to both drivers.

They wrote in the verdicts of both drivers: “During the hearing there was no challenge to the FIA’s measurements which are taken to be correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly.

“There are no mitigating circumstances and that the team confirmed that it was a genuine error by them.

“The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty of a disqualification needs to be applied for such an infringement.”

Both Ferrari and Alpine do have the right of appeal, but matters were made worse after Lewis Hamilton was also disqualified for the Scuderia for excessive plank wear on his SF-25.

